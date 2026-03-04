Rep. Gonzales faces scandal probe from House Ethics Committee

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The U.S. House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday that it has opened an investigation into Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican from Texas CD-23, following allegations involving his conduct toward a former staff member in his congressional office.

In a statement, the committee said it voted to create an investigative subcommittee to examine whether Gonzales may have violated the House Code of Official Conduct or other applicable rules.

According to the committee, the inquiry will focus on allegations that he may have engaged in sexual misconduct involving an employee in his office and whether he may have unfairly granted special favors or privileges.

The announcement came one day after Gonzales advanced to a runoff in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District Republican primary. Gonzales did not secure more than 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election, sending him into a runoff against challenger Brandon Herrera, a conservative media figure and firearms social media influencer.

The May 26 runoff will determine the Republican nominee for the November general election in one of Texas’s closely watched congressional districts.

At the center of the matter are allegations that Gonzales had an inappropriate relationship with Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, a former staff member in his district office. Santos-Aviles died in September after taking her own life.

Gonzales has denied the affair and wrongdoing. He has described the allegations as a political attack. He has said he will not resign and has rejected calls from some fellow Republicans to step aside or end his reelection campaign.

The Ethics Committee emphasized that the establishment of an investigative subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.

The process now moves into a fact-finding stage as voters in Texas’ 23rd District prepare for a high-stakes runoff.