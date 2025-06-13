Five dead following SA floods; Council OKs affordable housing funds; Abbott deploys thousands of troops ahead of protests

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a 30% chance of showers in the mid-afternoon. Otherwise, the day will gradually clear for a high near 91 and a heat index value of 102. Chances for rain continue this weekend.

Several dead, missing following San Antonio floods

The San Antonio Fire Department reports at least five people were killed in Thursday's early morning flash floods.

Several vehicles were swept off the Loop 410 access road into Beitel Creek on the city's Northeast side around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Flood waters pushed at least 15 vehicles into the water, with 10 people rescued from the creek. There are at least 2 people still missing.

SAFD says it responded to around 70 calls for water rescues across the city.

Family of Richard E. Cavazos reacts to Army base name change

The Trump administration announced earlier this week it would restore the names of seven U.S. Army bases that were changed in 2023, including Fort Cavazos — named after the late Army four-star Gen. Richard E. Cavazos

The new Fort Hood's namesake is no longer the Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, but World War I Col. Robert B. Hood.

Cavazos' cousin, Ramiro Cavazos, spoke out about the new change.

“I think it's a really backhanded way to change the name from Cavazos to Hood for someone that didn't have the same level of achievements and bravery," he said. "And it's just so unpatriotic, the way I see it.”

Abbott sends thousands of National Guard troops across TX

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Thursday he has ordered the deployment of more than 5,000 Texas National Guard troops, along with more than 2,000 state police, amid a wave of immigration protests.

Abbott said the guard will help assist local law enforcement manage protests against President Donald Trump and the ongoing federal immigration raids.

Some were seen at a protest Wednesday night in downtown San Antonio near the Alamo. That protest drew hundreds of demonstrators but did not erupt into violence.

More protests are planned on Saturday in San Antonio and across Texas in cities such as Houston, Austin and Dallas as part of the national “No Kings” movement.

Republicans express concern over ICE raids

San Antonio Congressman Tony Gonzales joined five other Republican Representatives in a letter urging Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to prioritize deporting migrants charged with violent crimes.

The Republicans said in the letter that although they agree that violent offenders should be deported, they are concerned that widespread immigration raids on people who do not constitute an immediate threat to public safety might stretch the agency’s resources too far.

Gonzales, who is chair of the GOP Congressional Hispanic Conference, recently praised Trump for deploying the National Guard in Los Angeles as ICE immigration raids ramp up.

The letter was sent to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons.

Abbott considers bill tracking veteran suicides

A bill on Governor Greg Abbott's desk could mean that Texas would become the first state to track veteran suicides independently.

The bill, authored by Texa Rep. Ray Lopez of San Antonio, would use data collected by the state health department from county coroners — the same method used by the U.S agency.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs typically tracks veteran suicides, but that agency is under fire and facing staffing reductions.

An estimated 1.4 million veterans live in Texas. As many as 22 veterans die by suicide each day in the country.

San Antonio OKs affordable housing funds

The San Antonio City Council approved $12 million in funding on Thursday to advance two significant affordable housing projects.

It clears the way for the creation and preservation of 368 rental homes, including 161 affordable units for households earning at or below 50% of the Area Median Income.

The funds come from the voter-approved 2022 Affordable Housing Bond.

The money will support housing developments that include 40-year affordability covenants, on-site resident services, and exist within a quarter-mile proximity to the future Rapid Silver Line.