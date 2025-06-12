© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM in Gonzales is currently off-air. The internet stream is unaffected.

San Antonio congressman joins fellow Republicans in letter to ICE expressing concerns over raids

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published June 12, 2025 at 2:28 PM CDT
Immigration detainees at the ERO San Diego Otay Mesa facility
ICE
Immigration detainees at the ERO San Diego Otay Mesa facility

San Antonio Congressman Tony Gonzales joined five other Republican representatives in a letter urging Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to prioritize deporting migrants charged with violent crimes.

The letter was sent to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons.

The Republicans said in the letter that although they agree that violent offenders should be deported, they were concerned that widespread immigration raids on people who do not constitute an immediate threat to public safety might stretch the agency’s resources too far.

Some Republicans have been uncomfortable with the Trump administration’s immigration policy, which has seen indiscriminate raids in which non-violent migrants have been arrested, sometimes after they showed up for court proceedings.

Despite the letter to ICE, Gonzales, who is chair of the GOP Congressional Hispanic Conference, recently praised Trump for deploying the National Guard in Los Angeles as ICE immigration raids ramp up.

The letter came amidst a week that has seen protests in San Antonio and in cities across the state and nation condemning ICE agents' actions.

Protestors in downtown San Antonio on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.
Border & Immigration
Anti-ICE protesters fill downtown San Antonio streets, with National Guard troops nearby
TPR Staff
Texas National Guard soldiers lined up at the Emily Morgan Hotel, only a block away from the Alamo. The protest joined similar demonstrations across the state and the nation.
Jerry Clayton
