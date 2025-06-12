San Antonio congressman joins fellow Republicans in letter to ICE expressing concerns over raids

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Congressman Tony Gonzales joined five other Republican representatives in a letter urging Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to prioritize deporting migrants charged with violent crimes.

The letter was sent to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons.

The Republicans said in the letter that although they agree that violent offenders should be deported, they were concerned that widespread immigration raids on people who do not constitute an immediate threat to public safety might stretch the agency’s resources too far.

NEW: @RepTonyGonzales who represents much of the Texas southern border, calls on @ICEgov to prioritize criminal illegal immigrants in removal efforts: pic.twitter.com/4QV9TWaG90 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) June 12, 2025

Some Republicans have been uncomfortable with the Trump administration’s immigration policy, which has seen indiscriminate raids in which non-violent migrants have been arrested, sometimes after they showed up for court proceedings.

Despite the letter to ICE, Gonzales, who is chair of the GOP Congressional Hispanic Conference, recently praised Trump for deploying the National Guard in Los Angeles as ICE immigration raids ramp up.

The letter came amidst a week that has seen protests in San Antonio and in cities across the state and nation condemning ICE agents' actions.