SAPD responds to threat at Jewish community center; NEISD OKs 2025-26 budget; Judge blocks prosecutor reporting rule

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high near 93. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s going into this weekend, with heat indices in the triple digits.

Judge blocks new prosecutor reporting rule

A state district judge has temporarily blocked new reporting requirements by the Texas Attorney General’s Office that prosecutors argued were unconstitutional and burdensome.

The rule imposed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton requires district and county attorneys in counties with more than 400,000 residents to submit detailed reports and grant the AG’s office access to certain case files.

The rules target about a dozen mostly Democratic-leaning counties.

The temporary injunction will pause these rules while the lawsuit moves forward.

SAPD responds to threat at Jewish community center

The San Antonio Police Department and the FBI say a person has been arrested in connection to a mass shooting threat at the Barshop Jewish Community Center.

SAPD said it immediately increased police presence around Jewish facilities throughout the city as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the community.

The suspect is now in custody.

SAPD said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and maintain open communication with local Jewish organizations.

Sen. Bernie Sanders brings tour to Texas

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is bringing his "Fighting Oligarchy Tour" to Texas this weekend.

Sanders will visit McAllen with Congressman Greg Casar tonight. Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke will join Sanders and Casar for stops in Amarillo and Fort Worth on Sunday.

Casar said the events are targeting disaffected voters.

"To talk to thousands of Texans who feel left behind, oftentimes by both political parties, and go and talk to people about a new Democratic Party message being against the oligarchs, against the billionaires," he said.

NEISD OKs 2025-26 budget

Board trustees at North East ISD officially voted Thursday night to approve its nearly $626 million 2025-2026 budget, generating a nearly $42 million deficit.

Administrators said the district is not expected to spend the full adopted budget due to unfilled vacancies and other cost-saving measures.

This would put the actual deficit closer to $18 million.

NEISD officials said while the newly approved school funding bill House Bill 2 helped shrink some of the deficit, additional cost cutting measures are still needed.

Education North East ISD trustees use HB 2 to give San Antonio teachers raises, shrink deficit North East ISD classroom teachers will be the only ones with substantial raises next year. NEISD leaders say the targeted funding in HB 2 limits the raise they can give to counselors and librarians.

Gov. Abbott mulls school religion bills

Two major bills involving religion in public schools are on Governor Greg Abbott’s desk awaiting action.

Senate Bill 10 would require the display of an explicitly Protestant wording of the Ten Commandments in all public-school classrooms.

Senate Bill 11 would allow school district trustee boards to set aside time for prayer and Bible reading.

Abbott has until Sunday either to sign or veto the bills. If he does neither, they will become law by default.

TPR celebrates Make Music Day

Make Music Day is a worldwide celebration that invites people to make music in their neighborhoods, public spaces, and parks — no matter their age or level of musical talent.

Texas Public Radio hosts a Make Music event tomorrow with a variety of events, including a guitar strum along, a ukulele jam, and a gospel singalong.

The celebration aims to foster community engagement and showcase the diverse musical talent found within San Antonio.

Events are indoors and outdoors tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 321 West Commerce.

Make Music Day (2025) In Partnership with Musical Arts Center of San Antonio, Inc. Made Possible by the City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture, Guitar Tex, and Absolute Rentals.

Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider contributed to this report.