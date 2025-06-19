San Antonio police arrest suspect linked to mass shooting threat directed at Jewish community center

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Police Department received information from the San Antonio FBI Office regarding threats to commit a mass shooting at the Barshop Jewish Community Center this week.

In response to the threat, SAPD immediately increased police presence around Jewish facilities throughout the city as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the community.

The suspect was in custody Thursday afternoon. The arrest was based on statements the individual made while being questioned by authorities.

In a statement on Thursday, the SAPD said that the arrest "significantly mitigates any further danger related to the threat."

The Barshop JCC suspended all of its programs and services on Thursday morning as police responded to the threat.

The police statement added that SAPD will continue to monitor the situation closely and maintain open communication with local Jewish organizations."

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, as quoted in the statement, said that “I appreciate Chief McManus and SAPD working to quickly mitigate any potential increased risks to our Jewish community, and we will continue to monitor this situation closely with City Manager Walsh. Anti-Semitism has no place in San Antonio, and we’ll take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of our Jewish neighbors.”