Make Music Day (2025)

In Partnership with Musical Arts Center of San Antonio, Inc. Made Possible by the City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture and Guitar Tex.

Make Music Day in San Antonio is a vibrant and inclusive celebration of music held annually on June 21st, coinciding with the summer solstice. This free, city-wide event, coordinated by Texas Public Radio and the City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture encourages musicians of all ages, skill levels, and genres to share their music in public spaces. Inspired by France's "Fête de la Musique," Make Music San Antonio transforms the city into a musical landscape, fostering community engagement and showcasing the diverse musical talent of San Antonio.

This year, we are collaborating with the Musical Arts Center of San Antonio, Inc. (MACSA) and Guitar Tex to provide hands-on music education classes for musicians of all ages! The event is on Saturday, June 21st at TPR HQ downtown at 321 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Check out our Make Music Day (2024) photos at Texas Public Radio

Check out our Make Music Day (2024) Official Playlist