Texas Matters: 50 years of Ray Benson wide awake at the wheel

For over 50 years Ray Benson has been championing Western swing as the frontman of Asleep at the Wheel. From their formation in West Virginia in 1970, Benson and his band moved to Oakland, then finally to Austin in 1974 to become the torchbearers for a style nearly lost to time.

Inspired by a personal epiphany when he first heard Merle Haggard’s tribute to Bob Wills, Benson committed to resurrecting and preserving Wills’ legacy through jazz‑tinged fiddle tunes, honky‑tonk rhythms, and swing-infused country.

Under his leadership, Asleep at the Wheel became synonymous with authenticity, making Western swing accessible to new generations, long after commercial country shifted mainstream.

Over the years, Benson produced three full tribute albums dedicated to Bob Wills: Tribute to the Music of Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys (1993), Ride with Bob (1999), and Still the King (2015). These releases not only honored Wills’ repertoire but also featured guest appearances from luminaries across country and roots music—essential in renewing public interest in Western swing.

Meanwhile, Benson nurtured countless musicians through his band, with over 100 members passing through since 1970. This continual flow of talent is itself a testament to Benson’s role as cultivator and keeper of the swing tradition.

Fast‑forward to 2025: Asleep at the Wheel celebrates a remarkable fifty years in Texas, a state that embraced them early and helped shape their sound. To mark the occasion, they’re releasing a new album this summer—Riding High in Texas—a ten‑song homage to the Lone Star State’s musical spirit. Featuring iconic Texas tunes (“Beaumont Rag,” “All My Exes”) and collaborations with Lyle Lovett and bluegrass phenom Billy Strings, the album marches on that swing legacy while honoring Texas roots.

