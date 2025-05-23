City steps up outreach on Project Marvel; Judge Sakai stays neutral in mayoral race; Millions to travel this Memorial Day

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early morning. Otherwise, it will be sunny with a high near 97 and heat index values as high as 103.

City to intensify public outreach efforts on Project Marvel

At the heart of Project Marvel would be a new arena for the Spurs, and makeovers for the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and Alamodome.

Ten two-day meetings are planned in each of the city council districts in June and July, according to city officials.

City officials say the funding framework for Project Marvel should become clearer in early June when staff is scheduled to brief the city council on the issue.

The city also says it will launch a community survey. Find more information on Project Marvel here .

D6 runoff candidates discuss federal cuts

San Antonio is facing major state and federal cuts in the coming year and candidates in the runoff for city council District 6 say hard decisions will have to be made to maintain basic city services.

Candidates Kelly Ann Gonzalez and Ric Galvan spoke to TPR's The Source about the looming cuts.

Gonzalez said the city may have to look at nonprofit organizations that offer grants to fill gaps in the community.

Galvan would like to see the city keep more of the money given to big companies in the form of tax breaks and incentives.

Bexar County judge remains neutral in mayor's race

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said he is planning face time with both Rolando Pablos and Gina Ortiz Jones, candidates vying to replace longtime Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

"No matter who wins, we're in a win-win situation, that we met and treated both candidates with respect and we'll let the voters decide," he said.

Sakai will have to work closely with the new mayor at a crucial time with big projects right around the corner, including Project Marvel.

Judicial commission reprimands Bexar County judge

Mary Lou Alvarez, a civil court judge for the 45th district, was publicly reprimanded by the state commission for various items.

This includes failing to comply with the law and maintain professional competence by missing several deadlines imposed by the Fourth Court of appeals, and for bias against the Department of Family and Protective Services, which was reflected in 19 overturned opinions.

Alvarez has often butted heads with DFPS over its failures to place children in permanent homes.

Alvarez responded in a statement saying she believed the allegations the commission ruled against her were unfounded but that she respects their final rulings.

FAA OKs Starship Flight 9

The Federal Aviation Administration has given approval for SpaceX to conduct its next Starship flight.

Flight 8 of Starship in March resulted in an explosion raining down debris over the Caribbean and Atlantic.

The FAA says a safety review of the mishap determined the company has addressed the cause of the mishap, taken corrective actions, and can resume operations.

The agency has expanded the size of the hazard area in the U.S. and other countries.

Millions of Texans to travel this Memorial Day

AAA Texas reports a record number 3.7 million Texans are expected to travel this Memorial Day Weekend, the third record in a row.

Around 89% of those Texans are expected to drive.

AAA Texas estimates they will come to the rescue of more than 19,000 stranded vehicles in Texas through Monday.

AAA Texas also recommended that Texans check out their vehicle to ensure safety and prevent breakdowns. They suggest checking tires, batteries, and fluid levels. A general vehicle inspection can help identify potential problems and reduce the risk of roadside emergencies.

Houston Public Media's Tom Perumean contributed to this report.