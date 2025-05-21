Debate: San Antonio City Council District 6 Runoff

The San Antonio City Council District 6 runoff election is scheduled for June 7, 2025, featuring Kelly Ann Gonzalez and Ric Galvan. In the May 3 general election, a mere 28 votes separated the two who remained standing from a diverse field of eight.

District 6 covers San Antonio’s far West Side, a fast-growing part of the city.

Gonzalez most recently worked for the union that represents City of San Antonio employees. Her priorities include government transparency, better wages and public safety.

Galvan's endorsements include the Democratic Socialists of America as well as council members Adriana Rocha Garcia, Teri Castillo and Marina Alderete Gavito. His platform concentrates on affordable and stable housing, along with growth and sustainability.

The candidates are running for the seat soon to be vacated by Councilmember Melissa Cabello Havrda. She decided not to continue as a city council representative in her unsuccessful bid for San Antonio Mayor. Gonzalez has worked closely with Cabello Havrda on several issues in the past and recently received her endorsement.

Both candidates have expressed their intentions to keep the people of District 6 top of mind in every decision before the city council, should they win the seat.

Candidates are encouraged to talk about themselves and their vision for San Antonio.

Candidates who try to disparage the other candidate or characterize their opponent’s positions will be redirected on air. Their time will be cut, and the opponent will be given an opportunity to respond.

We will be taking calls from listeners. Calls are screened and callers are prompted to ask questions that can be answered by both candidates.

Early voting for the runoff begins on May 27 and continues through June 3, with Election Day on June 7. The outcome will determine representation for a district central to San Antonio's economic and cultural landscape.

Guests:

Kelly Ann Gonzalez—candidate for San Antonio City Council District 6.

Ric Galvan—candidate for San Antonio City Council District 6.

This discussion will be recorded on Thursday, May 22, 2025.