Port San Antonio generated billions; Measles case confirmed in Atascosa County; Starbase, TX gets final approval

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Another hot and sunny day in San Antonio with a high near 96. Mostly cloudy tonight, with a low near 73.

Measles reaches South Texas

A new measles case has been confirmed south of San Antonio in Atascosa County.

This is the first infection connected to the West Texas outbreak confirmed in South Texas.

It’s one of four new outbreak-linked infections since the update provided last Friday by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. A new case was also reported in Hays County near Kyle.

There have been 722 confirmed measles cases since the outbreak first began earlier this year, and 92 people have been hospitalized.

Port San Antonio generated billions

A new report shows that Port San Antonio has become a hub of economic activity with increased cybersecurity companies, aerospace operators, and more moving to the 1,900 acres that once made up Kelly Field.

The Port employs nearly 18,000 people and generates $800 million in tax revenue for the region, according to the study.

It generates another $9 billion in economic impact.

Port San Antonio CEO Jim Perschbach said the company is confident it can grow the number of employees over the next 10 years, potentially doubling their current workforce.

Starbase, TX gets final approval

Leaders in South Texas gave final approval to the creation of Starbase, a new Texas city at the site of Elon Musk’s SpaceX company just outside of Brownsville.

Cameron County Commissioners Court certified the results Tuesday from the May 3 municipal election.

Only people who live in the immediate area of the new city were eligible to vote — almost all of them work for SpaceX. Musk’s company will now have more control over the area.

Amid pushback from local activists, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said state law gave him no power to stop Starbase's incorporation.

San Antonio's population could soon overtake Philadelphia

U.S. Census officials report both cities have more than 1.5 million residents, with Philly having just 47,000 more residents than San Antonio.

San Antonio was named the fourth fastest growing city list year, adding 23,000 residents between July 2023 and July 2024.

Meanwhile, Census officials report Philly lost nearly 30,000 residents between 2020 and 2024.

This means San Antonio could overtake Philly in the next few years to become the nation's sixth largest city.

SA Toyota Texas chief sees promotion

Toyota Manufacturing North America announced this month changes to its manufacturing operations.

Susann Kazunas, president of the San Antonio-based Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas, was promoted to group vice president for production engineering and executive engineering officer.

She will lead new product launches in Toyota's North American manufacturing facilities from Kentucky.

Her successor is Frank Voss, who was promoted from his previous role as president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada.

Morgan's Wonderland celebrates 15th birthday

The ultra-accessible theme park Morgan’s Wonderland is celebrating 15 years this week. The park is the anchor endeavor of Morgan’s, a nonprofit with a mission of inclusion.

Gordon Hartman, the founder of Morgan's Wonderland, said it has been a time to reflect with all those who have helped the cause.

"(They) have given to bring about what we do and that is (build) a more inclusive world," he said. "We're just getting started."

Morgan's Wonderland is celebrating with an event today beginning at 10 a.m. at Morgan’s Wonderland Starlight Amphitheater.