U.S. Census: San Antonio may soon surpass Philadelphia as nation's 6th largest city

If San Antonio continues its current population boom, it could soon overtake the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia, to become the nation's 6th largest city.

As of July 1, 2024, the U.S. Census placed San Antonio's population at 1,526,656, compared to Philly's 1,573,916. San Antonio trails Philadelphia by little more than 47,000 residents.

San Antonio quickly gained 23,945 residents between July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024.

Philadelphia's population has gradually declined by 29,878 residents between 2020 and 2024, according to census figures.

In terms of population, the census reported that Houston remains in the top 5, and Dallas on its own is right behind the Alamo City.

Screengrab / U.S. Census Bureau

"San Antonio’s rapid population growth is due to the work done over decades to diversify our economy, develop our higher education institutions, and support the expansion of our military missions," said Katie Ferrier, vice president for public policy and economic development and a senior policy advisor at the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

"Additionally, compared to other major Texas cities, San Antonio has more affordable housing options, and home ownership is more accessible in our market," she said.

"Beyond just economic reasons, San Antonio has a more than 300-year history of enticing residents with cultural attractions and a strategic location within Texas allowing for ease of travel and movement of goods," she added.

Screengrab / U.S. Census Bureau

San Antonio was the nation's fourth fastest growing city in the nation between July 2023 and July 2024. The fastest growing city in the nation was New York City. The second and third fastest growing cities were Houston and Los Angeles, respectively.

San Antonio was founded in 1718 as a Spanish colonial and mission outpost, while Philadelphia was founded in 1648 by Dutch settlers.