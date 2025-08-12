'Shark' from TV show to be keynote speaker during San Antonio Start Up Week

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A star of the ABC television network's "Shark Tank" program will be the keynote speaker during the 2025 San Antonio Start Up Week (SASW), Oct. 13 through Oct. 17.

The downtown San Antonio event is celebrating its 10th year.

Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of Kind Snacks and a graduate of Trinity University in San Antonio, will speak to inspire other new entrepreneurs.

“His career embodies the values of innovation, resilience, and community that we aim to cultivate through San Antonio Startup Week," said Charles Woodin, CEO of Geekdom, which sponsors SASW. "We know his message will inspire attendees to think bigger about the impact they can make.”

Also a graduate of Stanford Law School, Lubetzky has received numerous honors for his work as a social entrepreneur and changemaker, including the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Civility and Compassion, according to a news release.

Lubetzky will speak with the SASW audience on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.

SASW 2025’s theme is "From Deep Roots," and it will celebrate the connections, businesses, and ideas cultivated over the past decade. It will also call on attendees to imagine the next 10 years.

The event also includes panels, workshops, and networking opportunities across downtown San Antonio.

Most programming is free. VIP tickets are available for exclusive events. Learn more or register at sasw.co or follow @sastartup on social media.