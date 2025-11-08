San Antonio officials celebrate passage of Props A and B, vow to take more community input on the future of Project Marvel

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A brief pep rally was held on the steps of San Antonio City Hall Friday to celebrate the victory of Props A & B passing on Election Day.

The approval was the first component of a new downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran said that anyone who is interested in the downtown revitalization project should visit a web page — SA.gov/sportsdistric ts — that will include opportunities for community input.

“One thing I heard that people were saying, 'you did not get to hear my voice,' 'I did not get informed.' So we are here to change that today. We all want to be part of what's next downtown,” Viagran said.

Centro San Antonio workers and CEO Trish DeBerry were at City Hall to give a pep talk. Other attendees included representatives for Visit San Antonio, the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, South Texas Business and Partnership, Greater:SATX, and more.

DeBerry talked about how the $400 million going into the general fund will benefit San Antonio.

“Not to mention more than $400 million that will go into the general fund here in San Antonio, that won't just benefit downtown, but every district, streets, drains, parks, infrastructure, all of it.” said DeBerry. “So, we're here to celebrate and say, collaboratively and in unity, we move forward together today, despite our differences on the campaign trail.”

Viagran said anyone can participate in the community workshops and that community input is valued and heard.

“Whether you are a Spurs fan or not, whether you live in the city or not, whether you're in the county, and you're going to hear from others all the way to the Rio Grande,” she said. “We want you to get online and let us hear your input about what you want to see next.”