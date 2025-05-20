Measles update: Atascosa infection, one of 4 new cases, linked to West Texas outbreak

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A confirmed measles case in Atascosa County is the first infection connected to the West Texas outbreak in South Texas. It’s one of four new outbreak-linked infections since Friday’s update. Atascosa County is just south of Bexar County.

The total number of confirmed cases linked to the outbreak is now up to 722, according to the latest update from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Ninety-two people have been hospitalized with measles since it first broke out in Gaines County in January. Two otherwise healthy but unvaccinated children have died.

A county in the Hill Country also reported a confirmed measles case on Monday. The infected person lives in Kyle, which is in Hays County. This infection may not be connected to the outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that as of late April, 2,318 measles cases, which includes three deaths, were reported in six nations in the Americas—Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States — in 2025. Most of the people infected —96% of cases —were unvaccinated or their vaccination status was unknown.

Specifically in the U.S., the WHO reported that as of April 17, 800 measles cases were reported in at least 25 states, including Texas. It added that the "outbreak in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma accounts for 82% of the reported cases."

It also reported that 31% of the cases involved children under 5 years of age, 38% for people 5 through 19 years old, 29% in people 20 and older, and 2% for ages unknown.

The data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended into May 2025, and its updates come every Friday.

As of May 15, it explained, 1,024 confirmed cases were reported in 31 "jurisdictions" (30 states and New York City).

The CDC defines outbreaks as three or more related cases, and it has recorded 14 measles outbreaks in 2025.