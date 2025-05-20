Hays County reports first measles case this year

A Kyle resident tested positive for measles but is no longer infectious, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The individual received care, and the Hays County Health Department said it is working on identifying and notifying people who may have been exposed to the infected person when they were contagious from May 11 to 19. The county is considering the person to be unvaccinated for measles because they didn't provide documentation of getting the vaccine, a Hays County press release said.

The county shared a list of dates and locations where the person may have exposed others to the virus:

Kohls - Sephora, 20185 Marketplace Ave, Saturday, May 10, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

H-E-B Plus, 5401 Farm to Market 1626, Saturday, May 10, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

CommuniCare - Kyle Clinic, 2810 Dacy Lane, Tuesday, May 13, 11:47 a.m. - 2:23 p.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety, 1400 N IH 35, Tuesday, May 13, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Ascension Seton Hays, 6001 Kyle Parkway, Friday, May 16, 12:50 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

The person wasn't considered infectious on May 10, but the county said it was listing those locations "out of an abundance of caution due to the small possibility of early transmission."

Local health officials are advising people who were at the above locations during those time frames to check their medical records to see if they are protected against measles. They should also monitor for symptoms, which include fever, rash, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. People who are pregnant, have an infant or are immunocompromised should contact their health care provider for next steps.

The decline of vaccination rates in West Texas have led to a measles outbreak, with cases popping up elsewhere in the state, including Central Texas.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that is especially dangerous for young children and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms usually begin 7 to 14 days after infection and can first appear as flu-like symptoms. A measles rash appears three to five days after symptoms begin.

In February, the Hays County Health Department was notified about a visitor from Gaines County who tested positive for measles and took a tour of Texas State University.

Copyright 2025 KUT 90.5

