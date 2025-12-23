Online creators address misinformation about mental health on social media — but is it enough?

Megan Hopkins has obsessive compulsive disorder — but the 22-year-old Southern Methodist University student said the media portrayal of OCD doesn't represent her experience.

It wasn't until she stumbled across TikTok creator Sarah Jeffrey, who shared her own experience with OCD online, that things finally clicked for Hopkins.

In one video, Jeffrey acts out a conversation: one character gushes about how their "OCD" keeps them tidy, while Jeffrey pushes back, revealing the reality of the disorder.

OCD, she explained, isn't about color-coded closets or aesthetic rooms. It's about intrusive, often distressing thoughts that can upend daily life.

Combatting Misinformation

Jeffrey is one of several influencers who share about their mental health online. In a world of mental health misinformation and stereotypes, some influencers have decided to use their platforms to debunk common misconceptions about mental illness and help others feel less alone and confused.

Hopkins said that it is often difficult to navigate the sea of information online and determine which information is accurate, especially when it comes to mental health.

"In the media and in conversations, OCD is labeled as an organizational disorder where those with the disorder are more type A and like things very structured," Hopkins said. "I'm the total opposite of this and can be very scattered, which led me to think, why would I ever have OCD?"

Another creator who wants to break down stereotypes about mental health is Jillian Rogue, who makes skits debunking common ADHD stereotypes.

"I think it's positive for people like me to see others' experiences and to realize that my experiences are not unique," Hopkins said.

Many young people have started telling their mental health stories online, driven by a passion to break down a long-standing stigma. As a result, mental health content floods platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

While this movement has helped many to feel heard and better understand mental health, not all the information online is accurate.

Over 80% of the top 500 mental health TikToks contained misinformation, according to a study published by the American Psychological Association. And about 70% of adults who use the internet use it as their main source of health information, according to a study by Science Direct, .

Social Media Trends

Some universities are stepping in to combat the confusion caused by mental health misinformation. Montclair State University 's Counseling and Psychological Services launched a support group called "So You Think You Have…" to help students who believe they may have a mental health condition. The group offers a space to talk through concerns with licensed professionals and determine whether further psychiatric treatment or continued counseling is appropriate.

Dina Sanchez, an educator and psychologist, said young people are quick to self-diagnose.

"The kids almost want to be diagnosed or have a mental health diagnosis of some kind just so that they can feel a part of the trend, a part of the 'in crowd,'" Sanchez said.

Self-diagnosis, she said, can be harmful, and can cause people to pathologize normal life experiences or minimize the struggles of those with clinically diagnosed conditions.

Sanchez said social platforms have the capacity to prevent the spread of misinformation.

"I just don't think that these platforms have the capacity to filter properly with so many people," she said. "It's too big of a platform to be able to really sift through everything."

Still, some students see value in the growing mental health discourse online. Arushi Tripathy, 19, a sophomore studying human rights and psychology at SMU, said the openness can be empowering.

"People discussing mental health online and their struggles really take down stereotypes and stigma surrounding mental health," Tripathy said.

Hopkins said people should check their sources whenever they see something about mental health that may not be accurate.

"The journalism student in me will always tell people to check their sources," Hopkins said. "Someone may seem super qualified and create fun infographics, but for all we know, it could be AI generated. I think stick to the true experts and find sources you trust."

Southern Methodist University journalism students and KERA are collaborating on a series of solutions journalism stories that explore mental health.

