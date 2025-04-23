© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Atascosa County, south of San Antonio, confirms its first case of measles

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published April 23, 2025 at 12:18 PM CDT
An infographic on the measles virus
Sara Diggins
/
Reuters
An infographic on the measles virus

A confirmed case of measles was identified in Atascosa County, south of San Antonio.

County officials made the announcement on Tuesday.

They said the case was confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services and was under investigation.

The individual was unvaccinated and may have exposed others to the virus at an evening gathering near Poteet on April 13

The state was also exploring any link to the outbreak in West Texas.

The Atascosa case is the state's latest in the historic outbreak — the worst Texas has seen in 30 years.

The latest from West Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 27 more cases of measles since the update last Friday. The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

That brought the West Texas outbreak to more than 600 cases since the outbreak began in late January.

Sixty-four patients have been hospitalized because of the virus. The state does not track how many are active hospitalizations.

Two school-age children have died from complications from the virus. Both lived in West Texas and were unvaccinated.

Despite claims by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the outbreak is not slowing down.

Health care professionals said the only way to prevent measles is to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
