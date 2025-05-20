San Antonio-based Toyota Texas chief promoted, replacement named

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Toyota Manufacturing North America this month announced changes to its manufacturing operations that includes the promotion of the president of its Texas manufacturing operations in San Antonio.

Susann Kazunas, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas, has been promoted to group vice president for production engineering and executive engineering officer, according to a Toyota news release.

She will lead new product launches in Toyota's North American manufacturing facilities from Kentucky. She first joined Toyota in 1998. She served 15 months in the San Antonio-based role.

Her successor is Frank Voss, promoted from his previous role as president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Canada.

The executive changes went into effect on Monday.

Toyota explained that the moves will better serve its customers, drive continued growth, and advance its commitment to "build where it sells."

Toyota has divided its manufacturing plants to serve seven regions.

Toyota in San Antonio produces Tundra pickups and Sequoia SUVs at its sprawling South Side plant. Its website reports it employs 3,700 workers who roll out a new vehicle from the plant every 60 seconds.

It also has more than 20 on-site suppliers that employ another 5,600 workers.