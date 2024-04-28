Market Square shooting causes panic among Fiesta goers just after Flambeau Parade

A shooting in San Antonio's Historic Market Square caused panic among residents taking part in the city's annual Fiesta celebration.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said two young men opened fire at each other in the middle of the busy Market Square.

The shooting happened just hours after the Fiesta Flambeau Parade, the nation's largest illuminated parade that attracts more than 750,000 people.

"We have a very busy crime scene here. We had two individuals opened fire on each other right in the middle of Margarita Alley. We had two officers return fire," McManus told reporters early Sunday morning.

McManus said the two men who shot at each other are dead.

He added that four bystanders were injured: two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and two people were treated and released at the scene with minor injuries. No officers were injured.

McManus said this information is preliminary and law enforcement is still investigating.

During last year's Fiesta, another shooting sent crowds at Market Square running in panic. For many, both scenes evoke memories of the 1979 Fiesta Battle of Flowers Parade shooting, where a sniper killed two people and wounded 50 others.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

