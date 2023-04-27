Fiesta enters final weekend; police probe Market Square shooting

San Antonio police said a 25-year-old man was critically wounded by gunfire at Fiesta de Los Reyes at Market Square in San Antonio on Thursday night.

He was shot in the chest and transported to a local hospital. The shooter escaped from the scene.

On a social media video post, a pop can be heard, and then an announcer uses his microphone to call police over.

"SAPD in the building, everyone scattered, SAPD!," he shouted. He adds later, "This is why we can't have fun, guys."

Police said an altercation may have led to the shooting.

Market Square bills itself at the "Epicenter of Fiesta." It attracts large crowds because it is the largest free Fiesta event to enter and is in close proximity to I-35 and I-10 downtown.

Fiesta events continue there until Sunday. Police maintain a large, visible presence there and at all Fiesta events.

Despite the shooting, the celebration of the heroes of the battles of the Alamo and San Jacinto and the city's diverse culture continues with events big and small through Sunday.

The King William Fair is a marquee event of the final weekend. It runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the city's old German residential district, south of downtown.

The fair includes a parade and arts and crafts. Organizers claim they serve up to 39 beers a minute. Learn more here: King William Fair (kwfair.org)

The weather forecast is still looking good for the Fiesta parades. The Battle of Flowers Parade runs between 9:30 and noon on Friday. Learn more here: Home - Battle of Flowers

The Fiesta Flambeau, the nation’s largest nighttime lighted parade, runs from 7:15 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Learn more here: Fiesta Flambeau

UTSA Football Coach Jeff Traylor is the grand marshal of the Battle of Flowers Parade after leading the team to back-to-back conference championships and its first ever AP Top 25 rankings. Spanish-language television star Danilo Carrera serves as the grand marshal of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

Both parades follow the same route — down Main Street at San Antonio College and then toward downtown on Lexington, North St. Mary’s, Brooklyn, and Avenue E. The parades will then pass in front of the Alamo.

Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) continues through Friday night on the grounds of La Villita. The celebration of the city’s diverse cultures with food and drink benefits local historic preservation through the San Antonio Conservation Society.

NIOSA is every night from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Bags must be clear, and no strollers are allowed. Bring cash to buy coupons for food and drink. ATM machines are located at the gates. Get admission tickets online at NIOSA -- it's best to take VIA Park-N-Ride to the big party.

Other Fiesta events continuing through Sunday include the Fiesta Carnival at the Alamodome, Fiesta De Los Reyes at Market Square, and Fiesta San Fernando in the cathedral plaza in the heart of downtown.

There is also the Fiesta Pooch Parade from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Alamo Heights Swimming Pool.

The National Weather Service reported on Thursday that more rain could fall after 7 p.m. on Friday night. Anyone attending Fiesta events on Friday should carry an umbrella.

Learn more about VIA’s Park-N-Ride program during all of Fiesta here: SAN ANTONIO FIESTA 2023 - VIA Metropolitan Transit (viainfo.net)