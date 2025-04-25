SA schools see drop in academic growth; School voucher bill heads to Gov. Abbott; Former UIW star No.1 pick in NFL draft

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 86.

School voucher bill headed to Gov. Abbott

The Texas Legislature passed a measure to create a school voucher-like program after the Texas Senate agreed to the House’s amended version of the bill Thursday.

The bill creates a $1billion school voucher program, allowing families to use taxpayer funds for private-school tuition and other education expenses, like textbooks, transportation and tutoring.

Gov. Greg Abbott has been pushing lawmakers to pass the legislation since 2023.

SA Archbishop shares hopes for next pope

San Antonio Catholic Archbishop, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, said he hopes the next pope will champion the causes of migrants and refugees as Pope Francis did.

He said the church will continue to work to protect the dignity of migrants in the face of cuts to federal funding that have hurt those efforts.

Trump Administration cuts have negatively impacted the migrant assistance efforts of San Antonio Catholic Charities and has resulted in layoffs there.

SA metal recycling industry could see changes to regulations

San Antonio City Council will soon consider recommended changes to the sections of the city code that regulate metal recycling entities and companies that recycle used auto parts.

Recommended code changes include a series of new enforcement and safety tools, like shortening the amount of time companies are given to fix code violations.

The push to update the code followed multiple major fires at recycling plants on the southwest side and community concerns about pollution.

SA schools see drop in academic growth

After a long legal battle, the Texas Education Agency released on Thursday 2023 accountability statistics for Texas schools.

The data shows an overall statewide drop in academic growth from 2022 to 2023.

Most major school districts in the San Antonio area dropped at least one letter grade from the last ratings which were published for 2019.

No schools in the San Antonio area are at risk for being taken over due to unacceptable ratings.

UT Health trial to study PCOS and infertility

The study aims to find ways to treat Polycystic Syndrome (PCOS) and give women a higher chance of pregnancy.

This treatment is for women who have not responded to other first-line treatments.

PCOS is a common condition that causes women’s ovaries to produce extra hormones.

PCOS is a leading cause of infertility — 70% of cases are undiagnosed, according to the World Health Organization.

Former UIW football star drafted at No. 1 pick

The NFL's top draft pick is a former quarterback at San Antonio's University of the Incarnate Word.

Cam Ward played two seasons at UIW, setting multiple single-game and single-season passing records at UIW in just six games during spring 2021.

The Texas native later transferred to Washington State for a year before transferring to the University of Miami in 2024.

Ward was selected last night by the Tennessee Titans.