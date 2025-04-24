Study examines Sutherland Springs shooter; Temporary enclosure to cover Alamo church; Fiesta 2025 begins today

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Study on Sutherland Springs shooter released

Twenty-six people were killed and 22 others injured in the 2017 shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs — the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

The U.S. Secret Service released the study on Wednesday detailing the shooter's history of sexual and domestic violence against women in his life.

The study showed that 41% of all mass shooters have a history of domestic violence.

“These findings highlight an important link that exists between domestic violence and mass casualty violence that occurs in our communities," said Joshua Ryan, a Secret Service researcher.

US Army announces change to fitness standards

The Army Fitness Test is replacing the recently implemented Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT)

The Army is removing one event, and the test will be scored by age and will be gender neutral.

The memo released by the army says this change is to improve readiness and lethality.

The change will be implemented June 1 of this year and will go into full effect for combat jobs in January of 2026.

Temporary enclosure will cover the Alamo church

The Texas Historical Commission approved on Wednesday the construction of a so-called "temporary protective enclosure" over the Alamo church during restoration work.

Organizers with the Alamo say the large structure will allow crews to safely execute the removal and restoration of the church's 104-year-old concrete barrel-vaulted roof.

Exposure to elements has caused the roof to deteriorate, resulting in severe structural, drainage, and waterproofing issues.

Church restoration is part of the Alamo's $550 million plan to upgrade and expand offerings.

Measles case confirmed in Atascosa County

Officials with Atascosa County — just south of San Antonio — said in a press release the case was confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services in an adult resident.

The individual was unvaccinated and may have exposed others to the virus at a gathering on the evening of April 13, just west of the Poteet city limits.

The state is investigating whether the case is connected to the ongoing outbreak in West Texas. As of now, it stands alone.

Fiesta officially underway in San Antonio

The city's 11-day "party with a purpose" begins today. The official opening ceremony known as "Fiesta Fiesta" kicks off at Travis Park at 4 p.m. Admission to this event is free.

Before it all ends on May 4th, more than three million people are expected to have visited a Fiesta event.

It's also expected to pump about $340 million into the local economy and raise money for more than 100 nonprofits.

SA breaks ground on permanent supportive housing project

Commons at Acequia Trails off Old Corpus Christi Rd. will be San Antonio's second permanent supportive housing community.

Permanent Supportive Housing is designed for individuals facing chronic homelessness.

It will offer over 200 homes and on-site primary health care and workforce readiness programs.

The community is expected to open in fall 2027.

