SA fire union stays out of mayoral race; Poll pads coming to Bexar County election sites; SAISD trustee censured

Today's weather: It will likely be the hottest day this week — a high near 105 with a heat index of 109. San Antonio is under a heat advisory. An extreme heat warning goes into effect at 1 p.m.

Gov. Abbott paints misleading picture of public school funding

A TPR fact-check found Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly claimed that per-student funding is “at an all-time high” of over $15,000 per student.

That number comes from a Texas Education Agency analysis of total statewide funding for 2023.

A document shared with TPR by the governor's office finds, when adjusted for inflation, that number becomes $12,100 — about the same as it was in 2020.

Abbott's press secretary told TPR that it is misleading to claim funding is not at an all-time high.

SAISD trustee censured

The SAISD school board voted unanimously Monday to censure trustee Stephanie Torres and ban her from entering school premises for 90 days.

During those 90 days, Torres will be expected to undergo governance training and receive school board coaching.

"The district will also facilitate healing conversations between all affected members as outlined in the investigation," said board president Christina Martinez.

No further explanation was given on Torres' ban. The ban begins May 30.

Fire union avoids endorsement in SA mayoral race

The San Antonio's Professional Firefighters Association (SAPFFA) announced Tuesday it will not endorse either Gina Ortiz Jones or Rolando Pablos in the upcoming June 7 mayoral runoff.

"The decision was made based on the fact that both individuals are highly intelligent, capable, and well-equipped to lead the city," the union wrote in a statement.

The fire union did endorse candidates in a series of other council runoff races.

The local police union, the San Antonio Police Officers' Association, has endorsed Pablos.

San Antonio councilman to take parental leave

District 2 Councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez will take eight weeks of parental leave this summer, in accordance with the city's parental leave policy.

McKee-Rodriguez and his husband are expecting the birth of their child in July.

A spokesperson for McKee-Rodriguez said this kind of parental leave has not happened in the past.

McKee-Rodriguez is requesting an interim appointment to his seat so that his district has a representative during the start of budget negotiations this summer.

Poll pads coming to Bexar County election sites

Bexar County commissioners have approved the $1.4 million purchase of 1,100 new Poll Pads to speed voter check-ins and aid curbside voters casting an electronic ballot.

Elections Administrator Michele Carew told commissioners Tuesday that current voting technology is outdated and slowing down the voting process.

She added that 750 Poll Pads can be used by election workers inside polling sites to check in voters, and 350 curbside Poll Pads can be used for the disabled to cast ballots without leaving their vehicles.

Legal fight to save ITC continues

The Conservation Society of San Antonio has appealed to the 15th Court of Appeals to stop the demolition of the Institute of Texan Cultures.

It argues that the city of San Antonio and the University of Texas at San Antonio — which operates the ITC — are proceeding illegally by not allowing for a public comment period prior to demolition.

The city and UTSA want to re-purpose the property for Project Marvel, the proposed downtown sports and entertainment district that includes a new arena for the San Antonio Spurs.