San Antonio fire union stays out of mayoral runoff; police union endorses Pablos

Texas Public Radio | By Josh Peck
Published May 13, 2025 at 4:44 PM CDT
Joey Palacios
/
TPR

The San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association (SAPFA) has decided not to endorse either Gina Ortiz Jones or Rolando Pablos in the upcoming mayoral runoff election.

The fire union, which did endorse candidates in council runoff races, said in a statement on Tuesday that it had interviewed both Jones and Pablos and found both to be “intelligent, capable, and well-equipped to lead the city.”

The statement added that SAPFA believed it could work effectively with either candidate.

Jones is a former Under Secretary of the Air Force and two-time Democratic congressional candidate. Pablos is a former Republican Texas Secretary of State and international business consultant.

The other public safety union in San Antonio, the San Antonio Police Officers’ Association (SAPOA), announced that it would endorse Pablos for mayor.

SAPOA President Danny Diaz held a press conference with Pablos on Tuesday where he praised Pablos’ record.

"His track record of effective leadership, shared commitment to public safety, and open collaboration reflects our shared priorities to ensure San Antonio is led with real results — and not just promises,” Diaz said.

Early voting for the runoff starts on May 27. Runoff election day is June 7.

