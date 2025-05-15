© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

City council to vote on metal recycling code; Texans face potential Medicaid loss; New food options coming to SA airport

By Marian Navarro
Published May 15, 2025 at 6:36 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: High temperatures continue in San Antonio—and will continue through the weekend. It's going to be sunny today with a high near 101 and a heat index value as high as 105. A heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Some groups are more vulnerable to the current heat wave than others
Environment & Natural Resources
San Antonio heat wave peaking but more sizzle to come
Brian Kirkpatrick
Record-breaking heat continues through the weekend in the Alamo City.

TX Senate releases details on $8 billion funding package

Senate leaders released their version of House Bill 2 after more than a week of closed-door deliberations on public school funding.

It keeps the $8 billion investment approved by the House but spends $4 billion directly on teacher pay instead of spending $3 billion to increase per student funding.

Lawmakers say the bill would give bigger pay increases to teachers in rural districts.

House Bill 2 is scheduled for a senate committee hearing today.

Students at Jackson Middle School sit in desks facing away learning math as a teacher gives a lesson on a projector. A math specialist observes to the right.
Education
Texas Senate proposal swaps school funding increase for teacher pay boost that favors small districts
Camille Phillips
Texas school districts’ best chance of seeing a significant increase in per student funding next year now appears unlikely. The school finance package now uses that money directly for teacher pay.

Metal recycling regulations up for a vote

San Antonio City Council votes today on a slate of changes to the section of city code that regulates metal recycling companies.

The changes would require companies to keep grass heights lower, paint fences to reduce their reflectivity and heat transfer, and prevent any new metal recycling plants from opening within 1,000 feet of existing ones.

It would also give Code Enforcement the authority to impose civil tickets on violators.

The call to change the code came after a series of fires at recycling plants in the last several years.

Government/Politics
City council to soon consider series of changes to metal recycling industry regulations
Josh Peck
The recommended changes would tighten many rules on metal recycling companies, especially as it relates to city enforcement and fire safety.

Texans face possible Medicaid loss

Millions of Americans could find themselves without health coverage under a plan by the Trump Administration to cut Medicaid.

The plan could prove especially catastrophic for young people in rural areas in Texas, where 1 in 3 kids are on Medicaid.

"So, these cuts make it harder for 1 in 3 rural Texans to have access to healthcare," said Lynn Cowles, the Health and Food Justice Director at the nonprofit Every Texan.

Texas may also face financial strain as hospitals and clinics lose federal support.

Public Health
Medicaid cuts will hit Texas especially hard
David Martin Davies
President Trump and the Republican controlled congress are planning deep cuts to Medicaid to help cover the cost of $4.5 billion in tax breaks. This could knock off over 8 million people from Medicaid and reduce services for millions more. Texas rural hospitals will be especially hit hard along with Texas new mothers and children.

Fredericksburg fire 100% contained

Fredericksburg Fire EMS announced Wednesday night the fire had been put out and all Texas A&M Forest Service resources were released.

The nearly 80-acre fire — dubbed the Reverse Fire — began Tuesday afternoon.

Officials announced Wednesday the fire was caused by burning debris.

Gillespie County remains in exceptional drought conditions — the highest level of drought.

New restaurants could be coming to SA airport

The San Antonio International Airport announced a plan Wednesday to bring several restaurants to its new $1.2 billion terminal.

This includes 2M Smokehouse — which was recognized by the Michelin guide in 2024 — Bakery Lorraine, Popeyes, and The Tasting Room—a Hill Country winery.

Airport officials said the proposal for food and beverage options is estimated to generate around $12 million over the next decade.

The terminal is anticipated to be finished in mid-2028.

A mock-up of what the future 2M Smokehouse concession in the airport's new terminal could look like.
Economy & Labor
Michelin-recognized barbecue eatery recommended for new San Antonio airport terminal
Josh Peck
2M Smokehouse is one of several local and national food and beverage options recommended to have a place in the $1.2 billion terminal.

San Pedro Creek Culture Park marks milestone

The final phase of the two-mile long linear San Pedro Creek Culture Park opens today.

The park has been under construction for around the last decade and first began with an initial study conducted 12 years ago.

"We solicited design firms to be able to design a project that would not only reduce the flood impacts in that area, but also create a space that the community could go back and enjoy again as it used to long, long time ago," said Amy Zola with the San Antonio River Authority.

The celebration kicks off on the Camp Street Bridge at 5 p.m tonight. It includes a screening of the film Encanto and a performance by Urban 15.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

TPR News Now Top StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
