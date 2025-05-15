City council to vote on metal recycling code; Texans face potential Medicaid loss; New food options coming to SA airport

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: High temperatures continue in San Antonio—and will continue through the weekend. It's going to be sunny today with a high near 101 and a heat index value as high as 105. A heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

TX Senate releases details on $8 billion funding package

Senate leaders released their version of House Bill 2 after more than a week of closed-door deliberations on public school funding.

It keeps the $8 billion investment approved by the House but spends $4 billion directly on teacher pay instead of spending $3 billion to increase per student funding.

Lawmakers say the bill would give bigger pay increases to teachers in rural districts.

House Bill 2 is scheduled for a senate committee hearing today.

Metal recycling regulations up for a vote

San Antonio City Council votes today on a slate of changes to the section of city code that regulates metal recycling companies.

The changes would require companies to keep grass heights lower, paint fences to reduce their reflectivity and heat transfer, and prevent any new metal recycling plants from opening within 1,000 feet of existing ones.

It would also give Code Enforcement the authority to impose civil tickets on violators.

The call to change the code came after a series of fires at recycling plants in the last several years.

Texans face possible Medicaid loss

Millions of Americans could find themselves without health coverage under a plan by the Trump Administration to cut Medicaid.

The plan could prove especially catastrophic for young people in rural areas in Texas, where 1 in 3 kids are on Medicaid.

"So, these cuts make it harder for 1 in 3 rural Texans to have access to healthcare," said Lynn Cowles, the Health and Food Justice Director at the nonprofit Every Texan.

Texas may also face financial strain as hospitals and clinics lose federal support.

Fredericksburg fire 100% contained

Fredericksburg Fire EMS announced Wednesday night the fire had been put out and all Texas A&M Forest Service resources were released.

The nearly 80-acre fire — dubbed the Reverse Fire — began Tuesday afternoon.

Officials announced Wednesday the fire was caused by burning debris.

Gillespie County remains in exceptional drought conditions — the highest level of drought.

New restaurants could be coming to SA airport

The San Antonio International Airport announced a plan Wednesday to bring several restaurants to its new $1.2 billion terminal.

This includes 2M Smokehouse — which was recognized by the Michelin guide in 2024 — Bakery Lorraine, Popeyes, and The Tasting Room—a Hill Country winery.

Airport officials said the proposal for food and beverage options is estimated to generate around $12 million over the next decade.

The terminal is anticipated to be finished in mid-2028.

San Pedro Creek Culture Park marks milestone

The final phase of the two-mile long linear San Pedro Creek Culture Park opens today.

The park has been under construction for around the last decade and first began with an initial study conducted 12 years ago.

"We solicited design firms to be able to design a project that would not only reduce the flood impacts in that area, but also create a space that the community could go back and enjoy again as it used to long, long time ago," said Amy Zola with the San Antonio River Authority.

The celebration kicks off on the Camp Street Bridge at 5 p.m tonight. It includes a screening of the film Encanto and a performance by Urban 15.