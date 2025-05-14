San Antonio heat wave peaking but more sizzle to come

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonians will need to continue to find ways to remain cool as a heat wave is now expected to sizzle until at least Sunday.

An icy paleta under the shade of a giant Texas live oak may not be enough. Indoor air conditioning with a giant Texas tea sounds better. Precautions are definitely needed to prevent heat-related illnesses, especially among vulnerable groups.

San Antonio broke the record high on Tuesday at exactly 3:47 p.m. when the temperature hit 103. The previous record for the date of 98 was set in 2009, which tied previous records for the date set in the 1960s.

Tuesday's high was also about 17 degrees higher than the seasonal average for the date. And more heat is on the way.

An extreme heat warning is in effect for San Antonio Wednesday until 9 p.m. The highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be around 105. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be around 102 and the high on Sunday will be 101. And even more records could fall—with the rising temperatures.

Adding to the weekend misery index will be gusty winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, literally blowing hot air around and into faces.

Dry conditions have increased the fire danger across our drought-stricken region. A 75-acre wildfire is burning in Fredericksburg—around 70 miles north of San Antonio.

The fire began Tuesday afternoon off Highway 290.

Fredericksburg Fire and EMS said the fire was about 55 percent contained as of Tuesday night. The cause of the fire has not been determined.