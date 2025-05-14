Michelin-recognized barbecue eatery recommended for new San Antonio airport terminal

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio International Airport’s (SAT) new $1.2 billion terminal may include the local Michelin-recognized and James Beard Award-nominated 2M Smokehouse upon its completion in mid-2028.

San Antonio’s Director of Airports Jesus Saenz presented a list of recommended food and beverage options for the new terminal to the San Antonio City Council on Wednesday that included the East Side barbecue joint, Bakery Lorraine, the Hill Country Tasting Room, and national fried chicken chain, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

Saenz said he was excited to bring 2M Smokehouse’s local presence into the airport.

“This is something extraordinary, and while we are excited for the flavors and experience, I cannot say enough about the spirit of San Antonio that Chef Esaul Ramos and his wife represent,” he said. “[It’s] amazing and an honor to have them in our airport.”

The slate of food and beverage options are part of a bid from local catering company Host True Flavors selected by city and airport leaders.

“The proposal is estimated to generate a little over $12 million over the next 10-year term,” Saenz said.

Design and preliminary construction for the new terminal are underway. Saenz said his team will be able to present the council with the guaranteed maximum price of the terminal by the end of the year. If costs exceed that limit once construction is underway, the city won’t be on the hook for them.

The city council will soon vote on whether to approve the concessions package.