Early voting starts today; Process to elect a new pope explained; Texas Parasport Games begin this week

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, then gradually become sunny for a high near 88. Rain chances will continue through tonight.

Today is the first day to vote early in the municipal election

Polls will be open across San Antonio and Bexar County for early voting through April 29.

On the ballot for San Antonio voters are each of the 10 city council district seats and the mayor’s office.

Today is also the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Applications must be received by the Bexar County Elections Office by the end of the day.

Southwest ISD voting explained

The Southwest ISD school board election is on a separate ballot only available at a handful of polling places.

Most Bexar County school districts partner with the City of San Antonio to conduct joint elections in May, but Southwest ISD trustees choose to partner with a small town on the outskirts of their district instead.

Southwest ISD’s early voting sites are McAuliffe Middle School at 9390 SW Loop 410 and the district’s Admin. Building at 11914 Dragon Lane.

Those locations are not Bexar County early voting sites, so Southwest ISD voters who live in San Antonio will have to go to two different locations if they want to vote for both the school board and mayor and city council.

SA clergyman explains pope election process

A conclave of cardinals will meet soon at Vatican City to begin the process of electing a new pope to replace the late Pope Francis.

San Antonio Catholic Auxiliary Bishop Michael Boulette said that the conclave is required to begin within 15 to 20 days of a pope's death.

The cardinals will dwell at the Santa Marta building at Vatican City and vote for a new pope at the nearby Sistine Chapel.

Boulette said one pressing concern of the future pope will be the declining number of believers, especially among Gen Z.

Multiple SA grad school programs rank among best in the nation

U.S. News and World Report released its annual Best Graduate School rankings earlier this month.

The University of Texas at San Antonio was named No. 9 best graduate education school in Texas and tied for No. 114 nationally.

St. Mary’s University was named No. 8 best law school in Texas and tied for No. 148 nationally.

The University of Incarnate Word was ranked No. 20 best graduate education school in Texas and tied for No. 228 nationally.

Texas Parasport Games start this week in San Antonio

The multi-adaptive sports event is aimed at people with various disabilities.

Participants from high school students to active and retired military members have a chance to compete in nine adaptive competitive sports like archery, powerlifting, and swimming.

The Parasport Games run April 24-27 at the Morgan’s Wonderland Complex and Heroes Stadium.

Catch a ride to Fiesta with VIA

Fiesta kicks off on Thursday and VIA will be offering services to several Fiesta events this year.

VIA Park & Ride will run at the Crossroads, Stone Oak, and Brooks Transit Center locations.

Return service will run from several downtown drop-off locations.

Attendees of Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square can also use VIA Link Downtown or VIA Primo Route 100 for service downtown.