San Antonio community celebrates the legacy of Pope Francis, who died of a stroke

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Catholic Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller presided over a noon Mass on Monday at San Fernando Cathedral to honor the late Pope Francis, who died on Monday at age 88.

The Cathedral bells rang out at high noon. Then there were hymns and honors for the work of the leader of the Catholic world. NPR reported that the Vatican explained that Francis died of "a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse."

Parishioner Leticia Miorelli, who attended the ceremony, believed that serious world events made the pope even more ill before his death. "That was what was causing it, stress or anxiety or depression," she said.

Religion Pope Francis, who reached out to the margins of society, has died at 88 The pope was a strong advocate for the poor and the environment and a towering figure on the world stage, addressing not just Catholics but the men and women of our time. Listen • 7:28

The archbishop, who once spent a week with Francis, says the pope will be remembered as a reformer and for lifting up common people and women inside the church. He also showed unwavering support for migrants and refugees.

"No matter what, he went against the tide, even inside the church," Garcia-Siller added.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR The noon Mass at San Fernando Cathedral celebrated the legacy of Pope Francis.

In an official statement earlier on Monday, the archbishop said: "We were inspired by the Holy Father’s advocacy for migrants globally and of his commitment to provide services and minister to all of God’s children. He emphasized that in welcoming the stranger we are welcoming Christ (Matthew 25:35). He worked for the conversion of hearts and minds, to create a culture and practice of hospitality in receiving migrants."

García-Siller said future popes will need to continue that work on behalf migrants.

Francis, from Argentina, was the first non-European pope in 1,300 years. García-Siller added that Francis had just completed his autobiography before his death. In the book, he wrote about his own struggles as a migrant.

The Mass followed a day of mourning for Francis from across the city, the state, the nation and the world.

Father David Garcia, a retired priest with the San Antonio archdiocese, recalled that he was part of a group of community organizers and priests in the U.S. who met with Pope Francis in 2023.

"All he did was want to listen to what we were doing and then he would react to that," Garcia explained. "There were times where he would inject humor. Other times where he was very serious about what we were doing with the poor, especially, and with immigrants."

Garcia said Francis leaves a legacy of working to make the Catholic Church universally inclusive.

"Rest in peace, Pope Francis," wrote San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "Your commitment to compassion was a guiding light for us all. Well done, good and faithful servant!"

On X, Councilman Manny Pelaez posted that "Pope Francis was a decent man in a time of indecency."

Reaction from statewide leaders

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro called Francis "extraordinary, a leader who showed us love and light in a world full of darkness. He was a true advocate for the powerless and the marginalized. He never hesitated to speak out on injustice and didn’t mince words when others would."

Gov. Greg Abbott wrote in a statement that "[t]hroughout his papacy, Pope Francis led with a quiet strength and a servant's heart, reminding us of the value of human dignity."

Heidi and I are saddened to learn of Pope Francis’s passing.



We are praying for our Catholic friends in Texas, across America, and around the world during this time of mourning.



May he rest in the Lord’s eternal embrace. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) April 21, 2025

I’m deeply saddened by the news of Pope Francis’ passing.



As a lifelong Catholic, one of the most meaningful moments of my life was meeting the Pope. He will be remembered for his humility, kindness, and lifelong dedication to the Church and humanity. Rest in peace. — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) April 21, 2025

The days ahead

Amidst the worldwide mourning, the process for electing a new pope slowly began.

San Antonio Catholic Auxiliary Bishop Michael Boulette described the process of electing a new pope during a news conference on Monday.

A nine-day period of global mourning within the church follows the pope's death, and his funeral must be held with a 4-to-6-day window inside that mourning period.

A conclave of cardinals will meet soon at Vatican City to begin the process of electing a new pope. Boulette said that conclave is required to begin within 15 to 20 days of a pope's death.

"The cardinals will begin having meetings in which they will have speeches and reflections about the state of the church and the world and what they would be looking for in the next Holy Father and what gifts and values should he have for the church," he added.

The cardinals will dwell at the San Marta building at Vatican City and vote for a new pope at the nearby Sistine Chapel.

Garcia-Siller said he wasn't sure who the cardinals may select as the next pope or from what part of the world he will come from.

Boulette said one pressing concern of the future pope will be the declining number of believers, especially among Gen Zers. He says only 30% of them have faith in God.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the pope's death earlier this morning in a video message.



"Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," he said.



Live updates: https://t.co/sdHGfcrvAu



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/KWb5iLWSR0 — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 21, 2025

Until that new pope takes office, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, a former Dallas bishop, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Catholic Church until a new pope is elected. He served as bishop of the Dallas Catholic Diocese from 2007 to 2016.

Francis named Farrell a camerlengo, or chamberlain, of the Holy Roman Church in 2019.

The 77-year-old cardinal announced the Vatican's statement on the death of Francis. He also presided over the rite of ascertainment of death and the placement of Pope Francis' body in his coffin.