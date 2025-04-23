New spay and neuter clinic opens; Texas measles cases surpass 600; End of live oak allergy season nears

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Heavy rain dumped on the San Antonio region early this morning, but commuters will likely see only light showers.

There's a 50% for afternoon showers. Otherwise, it's going to be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 and winds gusting as strong as 20 mph.

New spay and neuter clinic opens on near West Side

San Antonio leaders held a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday for the new Animal Care Services clinic off of General McMullen Dr. and Castroville Rd.

Along with the new East Side clinic opening next month, they will provide between 7,000-8,000 sterilization surgeries per year.

It’s part of an effort by ACS to increase annual pet sterilizations to 40,000 and limit the number of loose and stray pets roaming city streets.

Early voting continues in San Antonio

Some 6,519 ballots were cast in Bexar County on the first day of early voting for the May 3 elections.

Brookhollow Branch Library on the city's North side saw the highest turnout.

Polls are open for early voting today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting runs through April 29.

Bill to add state-backed prosecutors gets delayed

A bill that would give state-appointed district attorneys power over more than half of Texas counties hit a snag this week.

The measure aims to add four regional district attorneys to the areas surrounding the state's biggest cities.

They would serve alongside prosecutors in Dallas, Bexar, Harris and Travis counties.

The House bill was set to be heard this morning in a committee but was unexpectedly pulled off the calendar on Tuesday.

Texas measles cases rise to over 600

The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed 26 new cases of measles since Friday.

The case count continues to rise and has reached a total of 624 cases since the outbreak began in late January.

Ten of the 26 counties affected have active measles transmissions — all are counties that surround Gaines County, where the outbreak is said to have begun and has the highest number of cases in the state.

The end of live oak allergy season draws closer

San Antonio's long live oak allergy season is peaking right now, but it will soon be over.

Live oak trees explode with lime green pollen from March through early May, according to the South Texas Allergy & Asthma Medical Professionals (STAAMP).

Those suffering from live oak allergies are recommended to limit time outdoors and take over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal sprays for relief.

KUT's Andrew Weber contributed to this report.