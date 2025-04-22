More rain coming to San Antonio, just as Fiesta begins, but soon followed by a sunny weekend

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A southwesterly wind flow across South Texas will help trigger showers and possibly turn afternoon commutes slick this week.

The National Weather Service reported that half the region, including San Antonio, could receive rain on Wednesday and Thursday. About a third of the region could see rain on Friday. More severe weather can't be ruled out for some sections of the Hill County and further west.

There's a chance some of that rain could fall during the afternoon rush hours in San Antonio on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week. Total rainfall estimates remain on the lighter side.

The cloud cover and shower activity should keep daytime highs in the 80s until this weekend.

Showers are beginning to increase along I-10 from San Antonio to Schulenburg, moving slowly north. Strong to severe storms over Mexico and West TX will begin to impact Val Verde County as early as 530 PM. pic.twitter.com/tGxKp0juZg — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) April 22, 2025

Meanwhile, fans of "The Blob" horror movies may appreciate the analogy of a blood-colored drought blob expanding across the region. It now covers all of Bexar, Kendall, Medina, and Uvalde Counties and most of Bandera, Kerr, and Gillespie Counties.

The blood red coloration denotes "extreme drought," the worst drought category offered by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

San Antonio has only received about 4.5 inches at San Antonio International Airport since the starts of the year or about an inch per month. Water restrictions continue in cities across the region and waterways continue to shrink.

U.S. Drought Monitor A blood red area on this map shows much of the area in 'extreme drought,' the worst drought ranking possible.

Wednesday evening and Thursday — the first day of Fiesta 2025 — may both see a 50% chance of showers or thunderstorms. Friday may also see some more rain. Highs would remain in the mid 80s.

Sunny skies return in time for the weekend, with highs in the low 90s. It's also a tax-free weekend for emergency gear — the perfect time to prepare for the problems wrought by severe weather.

For revelers determined to enjoy the first days of Fiesta, they should pack their rain gear — ponchos, umbrellas, raincoats, etc.

For revelers on the weekend, they should prepare for summer weather — sunscreen, hats, shorts, plenty of water, and comfortable walking shoes.