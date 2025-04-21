Latest tax-free weekend aims to prepare San Antonio for moments when fire, wind and water destroy
Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.
San Antonio was spared the worst of the biggest rainstorms to strike South Texas in late March — the Rio Grande Valley saw record and deadly flooding — but similar severe weather is still possible this spring and summer.
Just one or two more days of the heavy rainfall that struck the region over Easter weekend could have caused multiple problems.
Wildfires also remain a very real danger to the San Antonio region, which continues to deal with drought conditions.
Fast-moving tropical weather can also easily destroy communities in the region. Forecasters recently warned that the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which is less than six weeks away, will be another busy one.
So it makes sense that the best and smartest time to prepare for the dangers of fire, wind and water is now, before they strike.
In a statement, the Texas comptroller's office recently announced that consumers may buy certain emergency supplies tax-free starting Saturday, April 26, through Monday, April 28.
The comptroller's office estimated that shoppers will save about $2.3 million during the tax holiday.
Qualifying items include household batteries, fuel containers, and flashlights priced less than $75; emergency ladders priced less than $300; and portable generators priced less than $3,000. There are no limits on the number of qualifying items shoppers may purchase.
“The severe weather we had last year — particularly Hurricane Harvey — was a stark reminder that Texans should be prepared for emergencies at all times,” Comptroller Glenn Hegar said, as quoted in the statement. “This tax holiday allows people to save money while ensuring they have the supplies they need before an emergency situation occurs.”
Below is the list the comptroller's office provided of items that qualify and that don't qualify for tax exemptions:
These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:
Less than $3,000
- Portable generators
Less than $300
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shutters
Less than $75
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- Can openers - nonelectric
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products - reusable and artificial
- Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)—examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
Note: Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.
These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:
- Medical masks and face masks
- Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes
- Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare
- Toilet paper
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies