Latest tax-free weekend aims to prepare San Antonio for moments when fire, wind and water destroy

San Antonio was spared the worst of the biggest rainstorms to strike South Texas in late March — the Rio Grande Valley saw record and deadly flooding — but similar severe weather is still possible this spring and summer.

Just one or two more days of the heavy rainfall that struck the region over Easter weekend could have caused multiple problems.

Wildfires also remain a very real danger to the San Antonio region, which continues to deal with drought conditions.

Fast-moving tropical weather can also easily destroy communities in the region. Forecasters recently warned that the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which is less than six weeks away, will be another busy one.

So it makes sense that the best and smartest time to prepare for the dangers of fire, wind and water is now, before they strike.

In a statement, the Texas comptroller's office recently announced that consumers may buy certain emergency supplies tax-free starting Saturday, April 26, through Monday, April 28.

The comptroller's office estimated that shoppers will save about $2.3 million during the tax holiday.

Qualifying items include household batteries, fuel containers, and flashlights priced less than $75; emergency ladders priced less than $300; and portable generators priced less than $3,000. There are no limits on the number of qualifying items shoppers may purchase.

“The severe weather we had last year — particularly Hurricane Harvey — was a stark reminder that Texans should be prepared for emergencies at all times,” Comptroller Glenn Hegar said, as quoted in the statement. “This tax holiday allows people to save money while ensuring they have the supplies they need before an emergency situation occurs.”

Below is the list the comptroller's office provided of items that qualify and that don't qualify for tax exemptions:

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $3,000



Portable generators

Less than $300



Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75



Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers - nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products - reusable and artificial

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)—examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Note: Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:



Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies