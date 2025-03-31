At least 4 dead, hundreds rescued after deadly floods ravage South Texas

Severe flooding in South Texas has left at least four people dead and forced emergency crews to rescue hundreds of people from rising waters.

State officials say the Rio Grande Valley endured more than half of a year's worth of rain within the span of 48 hours last week, leading to submerged roads and waterlogged vehicles.

Hidalgo County reported at least three deaths on Friday, although not much information was immediately available. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez issued a declaration of local disaster that same day, stating parts of the region saw up to 14 inches of rain.

“Unfortunately, many areas of our county have experienced some flooding,” Cortez said in a video posted to social media on Friday. “It’s really pretty devastating. All of the resources that are available are being put to use to try to mitigate the consequences of this flooding as fast as we can.”

According to the Associated Press , another death was reported in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, located near the U.S.-Mexico border — bringing the death toll up to at least four. The extreme rainfall also pummeled parts of northeastern Mexico, with the region seeing between 7 and 12 inches of rain, according to AP.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection also reported a death, but as of Monday afternoon, it wasn’t clear whether this death was among those previously reported. According to reporting from AP, federal agents approached a vehicle suspected of being involved in human smuggling that was stopped at a flooded road, but the driver plunged into a canal after attempting to traverse the high waters. The agency said the body of one person who drowned was recovered and another was missing.

On Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Cameron, Starr, Willacy and Hidalgo counties – the hardest-hit areas in South Texas, according to state officials. Cities like Alamo, located in Hidalgo County, reported more than 100 water rescues last week. Officials in Harlingen reported more than 200 rescues had been conducted while the city of Weslaco reported 30 to 40 water rescues, according to the Texas Tribune .

Abbott urged people to report flood damage to the state to help officials “access the full scope of the disaster and determine what additional resources may be needed for affected communities.” Texans can report damages by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov .

The storm’s impact extends beyond cities and towns, hitting South Texas farms hard, according to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who said the flooding posed a severe threat to the drought-ridden region’s agricultural and livestock. For years, the South Texas farmers have struggled through persistent water shortages . Unfortunately, according to Miller, the rain fell downstream of the Rio Grande River and is unlikely to replenish water levels in the driest areas of the region.

“While rain was desperately needed, the sheer volume that has fallen in this region has caused severe harm,” Miller said on Friday.

