Cold front compresses heat around San Antonio

A cold front is expected to compress heat around San Antonio as it tries to battle through the area on Thursday.

A high in the lower 90s was expected in the city by afternoon on Thursday.

Some temperatures closer to 100 were possible far south of the Alamo City on Thursday.

Even after passage of the front, San Antonians will notice little change in temperatures this weekend. Highs will be in the low- to mid-80s into early next week, while lows will be around 60 or just above.

The front is packing gusty north winds of 20 miles per hour at times. These conditions along with low humidities will increase the risk of wildfires with any spark, especially to the west and northwest of San Antonio.

Those northerly wind gusts should subside Friday night, but Sunday and Monday look to be a bit windy.