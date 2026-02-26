© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cold front compresses heat around San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published February 26, 2026 at 12:41 PM CST
NOAA satellite show clouds pushing into East Texas on Feb. 26, 2026
NOAA
NOAA satellite show clouds pushing into East Texas on Feb. 26, 2026

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A cold front is expected to compress heat around San Antonio as it tries to battle through the area on Thursday.

A high in the lower 90s was expected in the city by afternoon on Thursday.

Some temperatures closer to 100 were possible far south of the Alamo City on Thursday.

Even after passage of the front, San Antonians will notice little change in temperatures this weekend. Highs will be in the low- to mid-80s into early next week, while lows will be around 60 or just above.

The front is packing gusty north winds of 20 miles per hour at times. These conditions along with low humidities will increase the risk of wildfires with any spark, especially to the west and northwest of San Antonio.

Those northerly wind gusts should subside Friday night, but Sunday and Monday look to be a bit windy.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPRweather
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick