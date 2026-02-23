Warm southerly winds drive temperatures back up for San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Warm southerly winds return to the San Antonio area on Tuesday to warm temperatures back up after a chilly start to the work week, according to the National Weather Service.

A Pacific cold front pushed through the Alamo City over the weekend to give us one more taste of winter.

Temperatures for the morning commutes on Monday and Tuesday were both expected to dip into the lower 40s this week. But the warming trend kicks in by Wednesday morning.

Highs on Wednesday will push up close to 90 and then hover just above or below 80 through the weekend. Early morning lows will mostly be in the low to mid 50s during the same period.

Even though winds from the south return to the area, smoke from agricultural burning in Mexico should remain in deep South Texas.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports the air quality in San Antonio will remain in the good range through Tuesday but may dip into moderate range for the remainder of the work week.

One concern this week is wildfires, due to drought conditions and wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

The county has a ban on outdoor burning.

Residents who need to burn trash may do so in something like a burn barrel, but it must be covered by a metal mesh screen that prevents flying sparks. Any work-related activity that could generate a spark should also be avoided. Parking vehicles in high grass could also spark a fire.