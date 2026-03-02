Upper-level disturbances could trigger rain for San Antonio this week

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Not one, but two upper-level disturbances are expected to arrive in San Antonio this week to provide some drought relief.

The first will blow in from the Central Plains and trigger some slight rain chances for the area on Wednesday. Around a third of the area could see rain on Wednesday or Wednesday night.

Thursday will be partly sunny before the second disturbance, based out of the Desert Southwest, impacts local weather. It could be a strong rainmaker all weekend.

Half to nearly three-quarters of the San Antonio area could see rain each day from Friday and into early next week.

Forecasters said it's too early to predict combined rain totals through early next week but at least one inch is likely. Heavier amounts could fall with more severe storm cells this weekend.

San Antonio is headed into its 7th straight spring in drought conditions, much to the chagrin of lawn and garden buffs. Another year of conservative or little new planting should be considered this year due to long term forecasts that show more hot and dry months ahead.

Only about an-inch and a half of rain have fallen at San Antonio International Airport so far this year or more than two inches below year-to-date rainfall averages for a typical year.