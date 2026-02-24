They came back to plant what the flood took away

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

KERRVILLE, TX — Last year’s July 4th flooding in Kerrville claimed at least 117 lives and left the Guadalupe River scarred by debris and loss.

Recovery has come slowly, one step at a time. But along the riverbanks now, the work of dozens of people marks a turning point.

Volunteers and river experts have spent months clearing trash and broken trees from the banks for the Guadalupe. Now they’ve begun a new project that over time will help stabilize the river and restore its natural beauty.

1 of 4 — f3438e90-fa85-467a-9933-f074bcefd4ef.jpg Volunteers at work Jack Morgan 2 of 4 — f97f84d9-2aed-4415-95cd-cf2b8bf2804f.jpg planting in high density because probably just 30% or so will survive Jack Morgan 3 of 4 — 07f616ef-9f81-4855-8952-62e25bf1b4cd.jpg A really large Bald Cypress that didn't make it through the flood Jack Morgan 4 of 4 — 1e1fe569-6d06-43ae-8086-6e179ad358a2.jpg Tamez at center instructs volunteers to plant the trees Jack Morgan

Leading the effort is Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist Gaby Tamez. “We don't have a whole lot of time today to plant over 2,000 trees that are in that trailer,” Tamez said.

While 2,000 trees might seem like far fewer than the number of those lost in the flood, it represents a strong start.

And these particular trees have an unusual origin.

“They're not your typical tree that you'd plant at your house. They don't have any roots. Yet,” Tamez said.

Instead of planting trees with soil around their roots, volunteers planted cuttings from native trees. Placed carefully into the riverbank, these branches will grow roots and, over time, become full-sized trees.

“They're cuttings of branches off of adventitious rooting species of trees and woody brush, which means you can cut a branch off of it, and you can soak it for a little bit and plug it in the ground, and it'll grow roots and clone into a tree,” she said.

1 of 4 — 04af5e99-8910-47ff-967c-3670709cf7e8.jpg Tamez handing out trees to volunteers Jack Morgan 2 of 4 — c6708501-aa49-4966-a574-d9b77bb935f1.jpg Tamez hands out trees to volunteers Jack Morgan 3 of 4 — 84217425-360c-4e5d-a29a-741909fcebd7.jpg Volunteers head down to the river to plant the trees Jack Morgan 4 of 4 — 12a1bb22-3a55-44b7-83df-9c602cafbe05.jpg They had a variety of trees and shrubs to hand out Jack Morgan

About 80 volunteers gathered at the Riverside Nature Center. Then Tamez called everyone together.

“Could I have your attention? If you have not signed a waiver, please come over here to sign the waiver,” she said. “If you don't have your tools, please go to your car, gather your tools and bring them back over.”

They then headed down to the river. Some focused on removing remaining debris. Others worked along the banks, pressing thousands of cuttings into the soil.

Jenna Peterson was part of the cleanup effort.

“Yes, so we're just trying to help nature get back to it” Peterson said. “So we've got a lot of different groups that are very passionate about the natural environment here in our community, and it just lifts my heart to see everybody out here working together.”

1 of 3 — b0c54c6b-ea54-4f03-9722-4ae8360ba255.jpg Erin Davis and Gaby Tamez instruct volunteers before they head down to plant Jack Morgan 2 of 3 — 12631ae3-2b0c-4efd-814a-cb661903f2f5.jpg Erin Davis arranges tools on a tarp so that volunteers can easily find them Jack Morgan 3 of 3 — e043a614-c95b-4fc9-8980-ac3a1f2789ba.jpg The scene showing cleanup down below the Riverside Nature Center. Jack Morgan

The trees they planted are native species that can regenerate from cuttings and help rebuild the riverbank’s natural defenses.

Standing along the Guadalupe now, the devastation is no longer as overwhelming as it once was. In its place are signs of recovery — thousands of new trees, and a community determined to restore some of what was lost.