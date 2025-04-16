San Antonio's Easter services may see rain, but then skies should clear in time for egg hunts

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Rain showers could push into the San Antonio area on Sunday morning, so Easter sunrise services may turn wet.

The National Weather Service reported this week that the best chances of showers would be between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Around half the city is expected to see some showers during that period.

Rain showers may also pop up in the area on Saturday afternoon, but chances remain low.

The rain should move out of the area after the lunch hour on Sunday, so Easter eggs can be hidden around the yard a little afterwards. Weekend highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The weather service reported a cold front is hopping toward San Antonio to help trigger the weekend shower activity.

Forecasters said they were still watching for the possibility of isolated severe storms on Saturday night, primarily across the Hill Country.

Total rainfall amounts for the weekend appear to be in the half-inch or less range, south of the U.S. 90-Interstate 10 corridor, and a half-an-inch or more to the north of that corridor.

Forecasters said there was a slim chance parts of the Hill County could exceed both those rainfall estimates.

San Antonio, South Texas, and much of the Hill Country remain in severe drought conditions and remain under water restrictions. At San Antonio International Airport, just under four inches of rain has fallen since Jan. 1, as of Wednesday. That is about three-and-a-half inches below the rainfall amount expected during that period.