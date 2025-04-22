© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Measles update: State officials report 27 more cases in West Texas

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published April 22, 2025 at 11:41 AM CDT
Reuters

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 27 more cases of measles since the update last Friday.

This brings the West Texas outbreak to more than 600 cases since the outbreak began in late January.

Sixty-four patients have been hospitalized because of the virus.

The state does not track how many are active hospitalizations.

Two school-age children have died from complications from the virus. Both lived in West Texas and were unvaccinated.

Despite claims by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the outbreak is not slowing down.

Public Health
The cost of the measles outbreak in Texas
David Martin Davies
With cuts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas and other states will have to spend more on public health. The biggest expense of a measles outbreak is the public health response in shutting down the outbreak.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

Health care professionals said the only way to prevent measles is to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

David Martin Davies contributed to this report.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Bioscience-Medicine Top StoriesTPRMeasles
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
See stories by Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio