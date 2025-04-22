San Antonio's live oak season has peaked. The afflicted will soon be able to put down their tissues.

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio's long live oak allergy season is peaking, but it will soon be over, so hold on if you have been sneezing, coughing, and rubbing your eyes.

Native live oaks may provide hardy shade during the long hot summer ahead, but they cause a lot of misery before then. Live oak trees explode with lime green pollen from March through early May, according to the South Texas Allergy & Asthma Medical Professionals (STAAMP).

The pollen can also aggravate existing asthma conditions.

Dr. Erika Gonzalez, the CEO and president of STAAMP, said live oak allergy sufferers can try a simple home remedy like showering and changing clothes after being outdoors to rid their bodies of the sticky pollen.

"It tends to stick to stick to your clothes and also your hair," she said.

Locals may have also noticed vehicles, driveways, and sidewalks sporting greenish hues from being covered with the pollen.

Gonzalez said she also recommends sufferers limit their time outdoors during the current peak underway, especially in the mornings when it can be at its worst. Leave the vehicle windows up too while driving. Opening home windows on a mild day is also not a good idea.

She said sufferers should try over the counter antihistamines for relief. Nasal sprays are a good choice to clear the nostrils if there isn't time for a shower.

Gonzalez said if someone is still miserable after showers, changing clothes, and over the counter medications, there is no reason to spend the rest of spring indoors and missing out on activities.

"When all of that is failing, really I think the most important thing is to know is there is still hope," she said. "You should go see your allergy and asthma specialist. They have plenty of options to help keep those symptoms under control and help you to feel comfortable during these pollen seasons."

Keep up with daily pollen counts using this link: STAAMP Daily Pollen Count.