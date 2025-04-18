Tempers flare at SA city council over abortion travel bill; City may see lower speed limits; RAICES sees more layoffs

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Today will see a high of 92 and plenty of clouds and breezes. Expect cooler temperatures, more wind and some rain Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 80s.

Tempers flare at SA City Council over abortion travel bill

San Antonio City Council voted earlier this month to approve the potential use of $100,000 to support an out-of-state abortion travel through nonprofits who apply for funding.

A bill filed in the Texas legislature, Senate Bill 33, would prevent local governments from using taxpayer resources to support that kind of travel.

During a briefing this week, District 10 Councilmember Marc Whyte repeatedly pushed City Manager Erik Walsh to say whether or not taxpayer-funded lobbyists would be used to oppose the bill.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said it didn’t matter whether it was lobbyists or city staff doing the work — he said it’s all taxpayers, and it’s based on the votes taken at council.

San Antonio gets extra economic boost next week

The economic boost provided to San Antonio by an influx of shoppers from Mexico during Easter Week is equivalent to a "third week of spring break" for the city.

That's according to Visit San Antonio, the city's tourism arm.

More Mexican nationals come to San Antonio than any other city in the U.S. In 2023, 2.1 million visitors to San Antonio came from Mexico.

City streets could see lower speed limits

The San Antonio City Council may soon consider lowering the speed limit for many city streets from 30 to 25 miles per hour.

District 7 Councilmember Marina Alderete Gavito wrote the proposal in an effort to reduce traffic accidents and make city streets safer.

The city's Transportation and Infrastructure Committee would need to approve the plan before it goes before the council for a full vote.

RAICES sees additional layoffs

Amid ongoing federal funding cuts by the Trump administration, the number of layoffs at San Antonio's Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) grew to a total of 220 workers this month.

The organization provides legal and social services to immigrants.

The Texas Workforce Commission reports 159 people were laid off this month. That follows 61 layoffs reported in February.

Southern Regional Climate Center shuts down

The Southern Regional Climate Center in College Station is a federally funded weather program that collects and distributes weather data from states like Texas and Tennessee.

The center’s contract expired on Thursday before federal officials renewed it.

The closure won’t affect the forecasts from resources like the Weather Channel, but it may eventually impact the economy.

Transportation, construction, and agricultural businesses all use this information.

Tuesday is last day to apply for mail-in ballot for May election

The Bexar County elections office must receive applications by the end of the workday.

Individuals eligible to vote by mail include those 65 or older, individuals who are sick or disabled, and those traveling outside the county on election day and during early voting.

Early voting also begins on Tuesday.

The Texas Standard's Michael Marks contributed to this report.