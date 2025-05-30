San Antonio prepares for hurricane season on Sunday; Legislature aims for more school funding; Airport will see new food options

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Most of the rain should fall before 10 a.m. Expect cloudy skies and a high of 88. Saturday will be about the same. Sunday will see a better chance of rain and a high of 94. Small rain chances remain through the first part of next week, with highs in the mid 90s.

Hurricane season begins on Sunday

The Atlantic hurricane season begins on Sunday and runs through Nov. 30. Forecasters predict slightly above average activity this year.

Tropical disturbances are often San Antonio's only source of rainfall during hot, dry summers.

If those tropical disturbances grow strong enough this season, they'll be named.

This year's list of names includes Dexter, Jerry, Pablo, Tanya, and Wendy.

Council approves deal for food and drink options at airport

The San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to approve a contract for new food and beverage options in the San Antonio International Airport.

Terminal B will soon host the Michelin-recognized local barbecue restaurant 2M Smokehouse, Bakery Lorraine, and others.

The contract guarantees at least $1 million in annual revenue for the airport.

Council accepting applications to temporarily represent District 2

The San Antonio City Council voted on Thursday to formalize the process of appointing a temporary replacement for District 2 Councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez as he prepares to go on parental leave following the birth of his child.

McKee-Rodriguez’s leave is scheduled to start on Aug. 1 and end on Sept. 30.

Applications for the temporary District 2 post opened last week on the city clerk’s website and will close on June 3.

The city council will select three finalists to interview in early June before voting to appoint his replacement on June 12.

Alliance ready to sue Texas over Ten Commandments legislation

A group of civil liberties organizations said it is prepared to sue Texas over a bill requiring the Ten Commandments be posted in every public-school classroom.

The groups are already suing Louisiana over its Ten Commandments law, passed last year, which imposes a similar mandate on that state’s public schools.

The Louisiana law is on hold, pending a ruling by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The groups are only waiting to see whether Gov. Greg Abbott signs Senate Bill 10.

Legislature submits bill to increase public school funding

The $8.5 billion school funding package will provide several things – from a $55 increase to the basic student allotment and enough money to help schools offer full-day Pre K free of charge … to pay raises for the state’s public school teachers.

More specifically, teachers in districts with up to 5,000 students and those with three or four years of experience would receive a $4,000 raise. While teachers with five or more years experience in districts that size would get an $8,000 pay increase.

But if their school district is larger — even by just one student — it’s less. Those more junior teachers would receive $2,500 raises — and $5,000 boosts for teachers who’ve been in the classroom five years or more.

Saturday party celebrates six-legged pollinators

The San Antonio River Foundation will celebrate the role that insect pollinators play in nature with a party on Saturday at Confluence Park.

The Foundation’s Sara Ramirez helped produce the event: “We owe a lot to pollinators. So this event is to show our appreciation, learn a little bit about how pollinators are connected to our culinary traditions, to the food we eat every day, and to learn how we can better protect pollinators throughout our everyday lives."

“[The party is about] learning more about our six-legged friends, from insects to bats to hummingbirds to bees, all of these are wonderful pollinators in San Antonio,” Ramirez said. “So we can definitely do our part to help increase numbers of pollinators throughout the world.”

Saturday’s event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free.

The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey and Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider contributed to this report.

Correction: A previous version of this report included the incorrect reason for Jalen McKee-Rodriguez' parental leave from the San Antonio City Council. It will follow the birth of his child.