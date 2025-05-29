San Antonio City Council to appoint temporary District 2 representative in mid-June

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio City Council voted on Thursday to formalize the process of appointing a temporary replacement for District 2 Councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez as he prepares to go on parental leave following the birth of his child.

McKee-Rodriguez’s leave is scheduled to start on Aug. 1 and end on Sept. 30.

Applications for the temporary District 2 post opened last week on the city clerk’s website and will close on June 3.

The city council will select three finalists to interview in early June before voting to appoint his replacement on June 12.

The selected appointee will serve until Sept. 30, or until McKee-Rodriguez returns from leave, if it is earlier than scheduled.

The appointee will have all the rights and responsibilities of the council role following the appointment.

Correction: A previous version of this report included the incorrect reason for Jalen McKee-Rodriguez' parental leave from the San Antonio City Council. It will follow the birth of his child.