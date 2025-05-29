© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio City Council to appoint temporary District 2 representative in mid-June

Texas Public Radio | By Josh Peck
Published May 29, 2025 at 3:14 PM CDT
Jalen McKee-Rodriguez at his victory party on runoff election night on June 6, 2021.
Joey Palacios
/
TPR
Jalen McKee-Rodriguez at his victory party on runoff election night on June 6, 2021.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio City Council voted on Thursday to formalize the process of appointing a temporary replacement for District 2 Councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez as he prepares to go on parental leave following the birth of his child.

McKee-Rodriguez’s leave is scheduled to start on Aug. 1 and end on Sept. 30.

Applications for the temporary District 2 post opened last week on the city clerk’s website and will close on June 3.

The city council will select three finalists to interview in early June before voting to appoint his replacement on June 12.

The selected appointee will serve until Sept. 30, or until McKee-Rodriguez returns from leave, if it is earlier than scheduled.

The appointee will have all the rights and responsibilities of the council role following the appointment.

Correction: A previous version of this report included the incorrect reason for Jalen McKee-Rodriguez' parental leave from the San Antonio City Council. It will follow the birth of his child.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Government/Politics District 2San Antonio City CouncilparentingTop StoriesTPR
Josh Peck
josh@tpr.org
See stories by Josh Peck