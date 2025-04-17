RAICES, the San Antonio nonprofit that helps migrants, sees more layoffs

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The number of layoffs at the San Antonio office of the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) grew to 220 this month.

The organization provides legal and social services to migrants, the largest such provider in Texas.

Federal funding cuts by the Trump administration were blamed for two large rounds of layoffs this year.

The Texas Workforce Commision reported 159 were laid off this month. That followed 61 layoffs reported in February.

The group explained on its website that it assists about 10,000 migrants each year.

"Without free and low-cost legal services and access to holistic, trauma-informed care, most of our clients, including children of all ages, would have to go to court alone, with zero representation," the statement read.

"We fight in the courtroom, the halls of Congress, and alongside our community for a more just immigration system," the statement added.

In response to the federal cuts, the organization called for public donations, including at its website at raicestexas.org.

The layoffs came several months after a union contract went into effect that included raises, more paid parental leave, more employer support for health insurance, professional development pay, and more.

Josh Peck contributed to this report.