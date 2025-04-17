© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RAICES, the San Antonio nonprofit that helps migrants, sees more layoffs

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published April 17, 2025 at 1:37 PM CDT
Migrants crossing the Rio Grande near razor wire
Operation Lone Star
Migrants crossing the Rio Grande near razor wire

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The number of layoffs at the San Antonio office of the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) grew to 220 this month.

The organization provides legal and social services to migrants, the largest such provider in Texas.

Federal funding cuts by the Trump administration were blamed for two large rounds of layoffs this year.

The Texas Workforce Commision reported 159 were laid off this month. That followed 61 layoffs reported in February.

The group explained on its website that it assists about 10,000 migrants each year.

"Without free and low-cost legal services and access to holistic, trauma-informed care, most of our clients, including children of all ages, would have to go to court alone, with zero representation," the statement read.

"We fight in the courtroom, the halls of Congress, and alongside our community for a more just immigration system," the statement added.

In response to the federal cuts, the organization called for public donations, including at its website at raicestexas.org.

The layoffs came several months after a union contract went into effect that included raises, more paid parental leave, more employer support for health insurance, professional development pay, and more.

Kate Richardson, Senior Staff Attorney at RAICES offices at Austin
Economy & Labor
RAICES union contract includes major wins for workers at the immigration nonprofit
Josh Peck
The contract came after two years of negotiations between the union and RAICES, resulting in raises, increased parental leave, just cause employment, and more for the largest immigrant rights nonprofit in Texas.

Josh Peck contributed to this report.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Economy & Labor RAICESTop StoriesTPRTrump Administration
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick