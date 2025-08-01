New head named for major player in San Antonio economic development

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Sarah Carabias Rush has been named the new head of the greater: SATX Regional Economic Partnership. She is the president and chief executive officer.

Carabias Rush served as the organization's chief development officer since 2022.

The announcement was made on Friday.

"Carabias Rush has led a significant evolution in the organization’s lead generation and business attraction strategy—one that has produced record-setting results. Over the past two years, projected job creation across the region has grown by nearly 200%, and capital investment has increased by more than 400%," according to a statement from greater: SATX.

The organization has lured in 85 projects since 2022, valued at $5.9 billion in capital investment and creating nearly 14,000 new jobs for the Alamo City.

Companies such as JCB, Guidehouse, beyondGREEN Biotech, Solidia Technologies, Alimentos Pacificos, and Simwon are among the companies to recently choose San Antonio as a home for their operations.

"I’m honored to lead this organization at such a pivotal time, and I’m energized by the partnerships that fuel our regional growth. Our region is delivering what companies need to thrive and the job opportunities that provide pathways to economic mobility for San Antonians. I look forward to leading with regional collaboration and purpose," she said.

"The San Antonio area has led Texas in job creation in 2024 and ranked third nationally. San Antonio is seeing meaningful gains in educational attainment, outpacing peer metros in that growth. San Antonio is also sending more students to college than any other Texas metro and ranks among the top U.S. markets for wage growth," according to a statement from greater: SATX.