Commissioners OK Freeman Coliseum grounds makeover; SA sees more storms; 'Bexar Responsibly' tackles gun safety

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Storms continue across San Antonio — there's an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. It's going to warm up for a high near 86.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 7:30 a.m.

5:00 AM radar update - Heavy rain continues across portions of the I-35 corridor, including the northern San Antonio area. Some gauges have reported 2 to 3 inches of rain in 1 hour. Several low water crossings have already flooded. Remember to turn around, don't drown! #txwx pic.twitter.com/xjDfU4i7VQ — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 28, 2025

Bexar County make plans for Freeman Coliseum grounds makeover

Bexar County Commissioners voted Tuesday to move forward with plans for a $197 million makeover of the Freeman Coliseum grounds if the San Antonio Spurs move to a proposed downtown arena.

The makeover calls for building modifications, demolition of some buildings, and some new building construction to create spaces to attract year-round rodeo competitions and attract non-rodeo gatherings like trade shows and conventions.

The move would be funded by a county venue tax that could raise as much as $450 million.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert argued there needs to be more community input for the future of the coliseum.

'Bexar Responsibly' campaign tackles gun safety

Bexar County commissioners also voted on Tuesday to move forward with the gun safety campaign, "Bexar Responsibly."

The campaign aims to curb gun violence — the number one cause of death among children and teens in the U.S.

The county hired the firm Texas Creative to work with community-based organizations to put together the campaign, which will reach gun owners directly.

There are currently 1.5 million guns across Bexar County homes.

Fallout continues over alleged abuse of autistic man

The Bexar County Sheriff's office arrested last week former deputy Tony Israel and Benjamin Tambe over the alleged abuse of an intellectually disabled man. They are looking for a third man, Harrison Odiri, who they believe is involved in the case.

The facility where the abuse took place, Maofu Home Health, has previously been accused of mistreating its residents.

TPR reported last year when a 15-year-old boy at a Sugarland-based Maofu facility was nearly killed through overmedication. A state overseer said Maofu staff's neglect caused the incident.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said there is an active investigation into the Bexar County incident.

District 8 candidates talk construction, homelessness

Runoff candidates for San Antonio City Council District 8 debated various issues on TPR's The Source, including homelessness and construction woes.

On construction, former chief of staff for Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, said residents are often left in the dark about ongoing projects.

Attorney Paula McGee, who has served on the city's Zoning Commission and Ethics Review Board, said there's a systemic problem with management and efficiency in the public works department.

On homelessness, Meza Gonzalez said education of the public is key to addressing the issue. McGee agreed and said there need to be alternate ways to help the houseless other than just handing them cash.

San Antonio writer named Texas poet laureate

Former San Antonio Poet Laureate Octavio Quintanilla has been named the 2025 poet laureate for the State of Texas.

Since the legislature only meets every other year, Quintanilla’s term is staggered from May 2025 through May 2026.

Quintanilla joins a growing list of San Antonio poets who were appointed state poets laureate, including Laurie Ann Guerrero, Carmen Tafolla, and Jenny Browne.