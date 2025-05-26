Debate: San Antonio City Council District 8 Runoff

The San Antonio City Council District 8 runoff election is scheduled for June 7, 2025, featuring Ivalis Meza Gonzalez and Paula McGee.

The district—in the far Northwest Side— is one of San Antonio’s most densely populated and hosts several major employers including USAA, UTSA’s main campus and several hospitals making up the Medical Center.

The candidates will debate live on the air on “The Source.” David Martin Davies will moderate the discussion.

Meza Gonzalez led the May 3 vote by more than 20 percentage points with more than 40% of the vote. She was born and raised in San Antonio and attended UTSA and then St. Mary’s School of Law. She has lived in the district for more than a decade. She has significant city hall experience, working for current Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

She entered the general election with several prominent endorsements, including from Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, the San Antonio Express-News, as well as public safety and other unions. Since entering the runoff, she has picked up endorsements from State Senator Jose Menendez.

Meza Gonzalez told TPR on election night that people wanted someone with experience to execute on these projects.

Paula McGee’s message is leaning in the opposite direction, offering a case for an outsider representing the district with a fresh perspective.

McGee is an attorney who has served on San Antonio’s Zoning Commission and the Ethics Review Board.

She also comes with some endorsements: Former councilman Joe Krier and Reed Williams have endorsed her along with former Mayor Ivy Taylor.

McGee's platform prioritizes public safety, parks and libraries, and refocusing tax dollars on city services, rather than ones she says are the responsibility of the state and federal government.

Water resource infrastructure, transparency, and strategies for dealing with people who are unhoused, are also listed as priorities for her campaign.

The objective on this program is to have a civil exchange of ideas that helps the listener-voter understand which candidate best represents their views and priorities.

Candidates are encouraged to talk about themselves and their vision for San Antonio.

Candidates who try to disparage the other candidate or characterize their opponent’s positions will be redirected on air. Their time will be cut, and the opponent will be given an opportunity to respond.

We will be taking calls from listeners. Calls are screened and callers are prompted to ask questions that can be answered by both candidates.

Early voting for the runoff begins on May 27 and continues through June 3, with Election Day on June 7. The outcome will determine representation for a district central to San Antonio's economic and cultural landscape.

Guests:

Ivaliz Meza Gonzalez—candidate for San Antonio City Council District 8.

Paula McGee—candidate for San Antonio City Council District 8.

This discussion will be recorded on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

