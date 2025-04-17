San Antonio welcomes Mexican tourists for Easter Week shopping

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The economic boost provided to San Antonio by an influx of shoppers from Mexico during Easter Week is equivalent to a "third week of spring break" for the city, reported Visit San Antonio, the city's tourism arm.

David Gonzalez, vice president of media relations and communications for Visit San Antonio, said locals may spot a lot of license plates from Mexico's northern border states on vehicles in the parking lots of local shopping centers, like The Shops at La Cantera, The Rim, and North Star Mall.

He added that shoppers are also flying into the city. "We also have a very healthy and growing amount of air flights coming in from different parts of Mexico. We have multiple daily flights coming in from Guadalajara, from Mexico City."

He said their shopping lists cover a wide range of merchandise. Gonzalez said they come to San Antonio to shop because it's different, yet familiar.

"A lot of national (U.S.) brands are available in Mexico, but a lot of times they feel the quality is better in San Antonio," he explained. "And they feel more confident and comfortable. That safety, that sense of place, knowing for the most part, everyone here speaks Spanish."

Gonzalez said all of those qualities about San Antonio is why more Mexican nationals visit San Antonio year-round than any other city in the U.S. In 2023, 2.1 million visitors from Mexico came to the Alamo City.

He believes that the current U.S. political climate and crackdown on migrants by the Trump administration will not change the level of those visitations here because they still feel welcome in San Antonio.