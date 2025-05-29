Bexar County could face budget deficit by 2027; TX leaders defend THC ban; SA prepares for the summer

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It will be cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clear for a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 101 could make it feel hotter outside. Rain chances return tonight.

Bexar County spending may surpass revenue by 2027

Bexar County Commissioners will be looking for ways in this budget cycle to cut spending or boost revenue to get ahead of long-range budget forecasts that show a possible deficit.

The county has had to keep up with healthcare costs for county workers and millions of dollars in overtime costs at the crowded county jail.

While home sales have cooled, there could still be some small revenue growth from property taxes.

The county hopes to continue its three-decade streak of holding the line on property taxes, while funding a budget that in recent years is pushing three-billion dollars.

Texas leaders defend THC ban

Two major bills concerning the regulation of THC in Texas have cleared both chambers of the legislature, with one awaiting final signoff from Gov. Greg Abbott.

Senate Bill 3 would ban THC products, a move that has been subject to much scrutiny statewide.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick doubled down on the ban, saying it is necessary to protect children in Texas.

The Texas Senate also passed a bill that would expand the state’s compassionate use program for medical cannabis but is not yet headed to the governor.

SA prepares for the summer

As the summer nears and temperatures rise, the City of San Antonio will operate dozens of cooling centers at libraries, senior centers, and other city facilities.

Some will remain open as late as 9 p.m. Pets are also welcome at the centers.

Click here to view information on the city's heat resources.

The city will have many services and programs available for local youth throughout the summer, including two dozen public pools, free swimming classes, and activities at local San Antonio Public Libraries.

District 9 candidate addresses partisanship

City Council District 9 Candidate Angi Taylor Aramburu joined The Source on Wednesday to discuss her goals for San Antonio.

Aramburu touched on partisan politics and said that she would like to see city government become more unified.

"The city hall races are nonpartisan on purpose, because we’re here to manage tax dollars," she said. "There’s no red or blue way to fill a pothole."

Distinct 9 runoff candidate Misty Spears declined TPR's invitation to participate in a runoff candidate debate.

Runoff election day is June 7.

VIA approves Better Bus Plan

VIA’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the agency’s Better Bus Plan this week.

The plan aims to increase frequency and reliability and implement innovative transit solutions with VIA's Rapid Green and Silver lines, which would create north-south and east-west travel connections through busy travel corridors.

VIA also plans an expansion of its on-demand VIA Link service and enhancing accessibility on its VIA Rapid lines.

Click here for more details.

Theater production highlights little-known WWII battle

San Antonio's Overtime Theater will put on a production based on the Battle of Bamber Bridge.

Conflict broke out at the U.S. Army military installation in 1943 after the Army asked the pubs in the town of Bamber Bridge to segregate their unsegregated pubs because the white soldiers felt uncomfortable drinking next to Black patrons.

The situation turned deadly when the Army's military police attempted to enforce the order.

The Battle of Bamber Bridge runs from June 6-21 at the Overtime Theater at 4335 Vance Jackson.