In focus: San Antonio City Council District 9 Runoff

The San Antonio City Council District 9 runoff election is scheduled for June 7, 2025, featuring Angi Taylor Aramburu and Misty Spears.

District 9 encompasses the city’s far North Side, starting north of Loop 410. It is the seat held by longtime Councilman John Courage who left the seat to run for mayor. It is considered one of the most conservative districts in town.

On May 3, the District 9 race had two competitors whose tallies put them clearly at the top: Misty Spears with 38% and Angi Taylor Aramburu with 36% of the vote. Neither candidate got over 50% of the vote needed to win outright; therefore, they are competing again in the June 7 runoff election.

Angi Taylor Aramburu notes her experience in small business ownership, her volunteer involvement in parks, the mayor’s fitness council and as an advocate for public education. She also lists leadership awards and is an advocate for smart growth. Aramburu has the support of outgoing District 9 Councilperson John Courage.

Misty Spears’ campaign highlights a “Let’s get back to basics” approach and notes her support from both the Police Officers and Firefighters Associations. She also wants to “streamline government” and reduce property taxes. Spears has the support of District 3 Bexar County Commissioner Grant Moody, for whom she currently works.

Early voting for the runoff begins on May 27 and continues through June 3, with Election Day on June 7. The outcome will determine representation for a district central to San Antonio's economic and cultural landscape.

This discussion will be recorded on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

